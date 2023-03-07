Champions League quarter-finals: Meet the teams

Benfica and Chelsea are the first two teams through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after wrapping up victory in their round of 16 ties on Tuesday.

Champions League quarter-finalists Confirmed

Benfica

Chelsea Remaining round of 16 ties

Leipzig/Manchester City﻿

Liverpool/Real Madrid

AC Milan/Tottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt/Napoli

﻿Inter/Porto

Paris Saint-Germain/Bayern

UEFA coefficient ranking: 20

This season: W6 D2 L0 F25 A8

Round of 16: W 7-1agg vs Club Brugge

Group H: Winners

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 4-6agg vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)

Campaign so far

Having started the season in the third qualifying round, Roger Schmidt's Benfica were not overawed by Paris and Juventus in the group stage, holding the French champions twice, recording two wins against the Bianconeri and defeating Maccabi Haifa twice to win the section. Club Brugge were a surprise package in the group stage but were unable to offer much resistance ﻿in the round of 16, and the Eagles will feel they can be a match for anyone in the last quarter-finals.

Why they can go all the way

Reaching the last eight in successive seasons is a significant achievement for a team from outside Europe's to five leagues. However, if Benfica hit their ceiling in the quarter-finals last time, this season they have a more balanced squad and even without world champion Enzo Fernández (who joined Chelsea in the winter) they look sharp, patient and clinical. The pressure is off, and in a campaign where none of the biggest sides look invincible, this could be Benfica's time.

How do Benfica play?

Schmidt's side play a German gegenpress with a heavy Portuguese accent. Lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, they press from the off, with attacking full-backs and wingers who overload midfield supporting the gifted Rafa Silva and hard-working Gonçalo Ramos. Winter signing Gonçalo Guedes gives more options up front, while Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kicks and assists have been key features. They mix youth and experience at the back, with octopus-like Florentino's long limbs helping to snuff out opposition threats. Add in David Neres's invention and you have the recipe for something special. ﻿

Watch all Benfica's Champions League group stage goals

Coach: Roger Schmidt

Having made his name at Salzburg, the former midfielder coached Leverkusen in his native Germany and more recently was in charge of PSV Eindhoven, his side winning the 2021/22 Dutch Cup. He landed in Lisbon in the summer, at an Eagles side without a trophy in three years, and has been a huge success.

Key player: Rafa Silva

A special character: quiet and capable of conjuring something from nothing. Schmidt has managed to harness the 29-year-old's powers to make the most of his capacity to run with the ball and create panic in any defence. He weighs in with goals and also contributes defensively, working hard in the press.

Did you know?

Before every Benfica home match, the club flies its bald eagle mascot (Águia Vitória), decked out in red and white ribbons, around their stadium.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

This season: W5 D1 L2 F12 A5

Group E: Winners﻿

Round of 16: W 2-1agg vs Dortmund

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 4-5agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

Campaign so far

Barring the first leg of the last-16 tie, where the result was disappointing but the substance of the performance actually contained a lot of good, Graham Potter's Chelsea have been at their best in the Champions League. The Blues' second-leg comeback against a Dortmund side that began the night on a ten-match winning run spoke volumes of their ﻿resolve on the European stage – no team can better their record of overturning five first-leg deficits in this competition.

Why they can go all the way

The quality throughout Chelsea's squad is undeniable; the question was always whether they could get all this attacking talent to gel, especially with so many new signings in January. The process received a huge boost from the win against Dortmund, which felt like it brought the fans firmly back on side following domestic disappointment. At their best, Chelsea can trouble anyone.

How do Chelsea play?

Potter has built on the foundations of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at their best, typically playing with a robust back three and the double No6 pairing in front. However, formations are famously a relative concept in the Englishman's vision of football, so Chelsea have now added fluidity and interchangeability of positions that is making them very hard to work out. Given the quality in the squad, the Blues are a dangerous prospect.

Watch all of Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage goals

Coach: Graham Potter

Taking over from Tuchel after Matchday 1, Potter raised eyebrows with his revelation that he'd never even been to a Champions League game before. The former Östersund and Brighton boss has looked immediately at home in Europe's elite competition.

Key player: João Félix

The Portuguese playmaker was signed on loan from Atlético de Madrid in January and is a proven player at this level. He has swiftly settled in his new surroundings and offers flair, dynamism and a threat in front of goal.

Did you know?

Chelsea have won eight of their previous 11 Champions League quarter-final ties.