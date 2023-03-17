Champions League quarter-final draw: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Man City vs Bayern

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, throwing up plenty of intrigue.

Josep Guardiola's Manchester City take on the Spaniard's former employers Bayern, while holders Real Madrid face Chelsea – one of five of Carlo Ancelotti's ex-sides in the draw. The winners of those ties meet in the semi-finals.

The other half of the draw also has a distinctly Italian accent, with seven-time European champions AC Milan taking on runaway Serie A leaders Napoli. Whoever emerges from that tie could then meet Inter provided the Nerazzurri get past Benfica in the last eight.

Champions League draw Quarter-finals

First legs: 11/12 April

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

﻿Benfica vs Inter

Man City vs Bayern

Milan vs Napoli Second legs: 18/19 April

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

﻿Inter vs Benfica

Bayern vs Man City

Napoli vs Milan Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May

1. Milan / Napoli vs Benfica / Inter

2. Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Man City / Bayern All kick-off times 21:00 CET

Meet the Champions League last eight

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Because AC Milan and Inter share the same stadium for home matches and cannot play on the same night, nor at home within 24 hours, Inter's quarter-final tie with Benfica was reversed. AC Milan, as Italian champions, had priority.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 2 (Real Madrid / Chelsea vs Man City / Bayern) will be the 'home' side for the Champions League final.

Where is the Champions League final? The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on Saturday 10 June 2023 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.