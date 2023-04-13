Napoli vs Milan Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, April 13, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Napoli and Milan.
Napoli and Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 18 April.
Napoli vs Milan at a glance
When: Tuesday 18 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: First leg 0-1
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Winners face Benfica or Inter in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first
Where to watch Napoli vs Milan on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Ismaël Bennacer's thumping finish gave the Rossoneri a slender lead to take to Naples, where they won 4-0 in Serie A at the start of this month. Napoli's task in the return will be made harder by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa's suspension after being sent off in the first leg, but the possible return of prolific striker Victor Osimhen will give them a huge boost as they eye a first ever appearance in the semi-finals.
First leg line-ups*
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mário Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Lozano, Elmas, Kvaratskhelia
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Krunić, Tonali; Brahim Díaz, Bennacer, Rafael Leão; Giroud
Form guide
Napoli
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A
Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWLDD
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A
Expert predictions
Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter
Paolo Menicucci, Milan reporter
What the coaches say
Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "All absences are important but we have other players to make up for certain absences. It's been like this throughout the season, otherwise we wouldn't have had certain results. I'm sorry not to have [André-Frank Zambo] Anguissa but that's okay. Victor Osimhen will 100 per cent be available for the return leg. He will be there."
Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "I'm already thinking about the return leg. These are tough matches for both sides, balanced matches. The return game will be another great one. There is still a 50 per cent chance to progress. My only regret [from the first leg] is not scoring a second goal."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.