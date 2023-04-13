Napoli vs Milan Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Napoli and Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 18 April.

Napoli vs Milan at a glance When: Tuesday 18 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

How it stands: First leg 0-1

Winners face Benfica or Inter in the semi-finals, playing the home leg first



Where to watch Napoli vs Milan on TV

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Milan 1-0 Napoli

Ismaël Bennacer's thumping finish gave the Rossoneri a slender lead to take to Naples, where they won 4-0 in Serie A at the start of this month. Napoli's task in the return will be made harder by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa's suspension after being sent off in the first leg, but the possible return of prolific striker Victor Osimhen will give them a huge boost as they eye a first ever appearance in the semi-finals.

First leg line-ups*

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mário Rui; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński; Lozano, Elmas, Kvaratskhelia



Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Krunić, Tonali; Brahim Díaz, Bennacer, Rafael Leão; Giroud



*Predicted line-ups to follow

Brahim Díaz: 'Everything is still open'

Form guide

Napoli

Form (all competitions, most recent first):﻿ LWLWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A

Milan

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWLDD

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

Paolo Menicucci, Milan reporter

What the coaches say

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "All absences are important but we have other players to make up for certain absences. It's been like this throughout the season, otherwise we wouldn't have had certain results. I'm sorry not to have [André-Frank Zambo] Anguissa but that's okay. Victor Osimhen will 100 per cent be available for the return leg. He will be there."

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "I'm already thinking about the return leg. These are tough matches for both sides, balanced matches. The return game will be another great one. There is still a 50 per cent chance to progress. My only regret [from the first leg] is not scoring a second goal."