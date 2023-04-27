Real Madrid vs Man City Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Real Madrid and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 9 May.

Real Madrid vs Man City at a glance When: Tuesday 9 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City on TV

What do you need to know?

Having played their first competitive game in September 2012, Real Madrid and Man City are now very familiar with one another. While they have identical records in their eight past encounters (W3 D2 L3), 14-time European champions Madrid have tended to win at this stage of the competition. They eliminated Manuel Pellegrini's City in the semi-finals in 2015/16 (agg: 1-0), then beat Pep Guardiola's side at the same stage last season (agg: 6-5) after extra time in a remarkable second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

City have not won a major UEFA trophy since the 1970 European Cup Winners' Cup, though they reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2021, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto. They have won four Premier League titles under Guardiola, but the biggest prize of all still eludes them. However, in Erling Haaland they may have a weapon even Real Madrid cannot resist. In the Norwegian's only previous meetings with Spanish clubs, he scored twice in each of his three meetings with Sevilla – two with Dortmund, one with City on Matchday 1 this season.

Possible line-ups*

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior



Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland



*Starting XIs from quarter-final second legs; predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey final

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We hit a good level [in the quarter-final win against Chelsea] and we were particularly solid at the back. This is a merited result and we're all absolutely delighted﻿."

Rodrygo, Real Madrid forward: "I still don't know how to explain how the Champions League makes us all react and perform but I have to say that it's very special indeed."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Three years in a row, [we're] in the semi-finals of the Champions League... It is not about winning, just trying. If you try it many times, maybe you win one in the end."