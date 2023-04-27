Milan vs Inter Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Thursday, April 27, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 10 May.
Milan vs Inter at a glance
When: Wednesday 10 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Milan vs Inter on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
For a third time in UEFA club competition, the Milan neighbours have been drawn together (since both share the same stadium, it is the shortest away trip in European football). Milan have prevailed in both previous meetings, in the 2002/03 semi-finals and 2004/05 quarter-finals, but plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then.
Italian champions in 2021/22 after an 11-year title drought, Stefano Pioli's Milan won their first derby meeting of the campaign, 3-2 in September, but have lost twice since: 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup in January and then 1-0 in February in Serie A. Inter's Lautaro Martínez and Edin Džeko have both scored twice against the Rossoneri this season.
Possible line-ups*
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Tonali, Krunić; Brahim Díaz, Bennacer, Rafael Leão; Giroud
Inter*: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko
*Starting XIs from quarter-final second legs; predicted line-ups to follow
Form guide
Milan
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDDWDW
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDLWD
Where they stand: 6th in Serie A, Coppa Italia final
Expert predictions
Paolo Menicucci, Milan reporter
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
What the coaches say
Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "Congratulations to my players [for qualifying from the quarter-finals]. There will be two more beautiful, stimulating and very difficult games in the semi-finals. We have done a lot and we absolutely do not want to stop."
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We deserve to be in this semi-final. It was a dream but now we're here and we'll play it big. I'm happy for the lads and their journey. We started from a very difficult group with Bayern and Barcelona but we were good, united together with the fans, who helped us a lot. We work every day to experience days like these that have we have not had here at Inter for many years."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023. Milan or Inter will be the designated home team against Real Madrid or Man City.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.