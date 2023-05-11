Inter vs Milan Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

Inter and Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 16 May.

Inter vs Milan at a glance When: Tuesday 16 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: Champions League semi-final second leg

How it stands: First leg 2-0

Where to watch Inter vs Milan on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Inter's flying first-leg start leaves them in pole position to reach a first UEFA Champions League final in 13 years, although the Nerazzurri could have won by an even more emphatic margin after Hakan Çalhanoğlu rattled a post and Mike Maignan denied both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Džeko either side of half-time. However, having won 18 of the 19 UEFA competition ties in which they have triumphed 'away' in the first leg, Inter will be confident of confirming their place in Istanbul.

Stefano Pioli's side will hope to build on Wednesday's much improved second-half showing, in which midfielder Sandro Tonali was also denied by an upright. Rafael Leão struck twice in Milan's most recent triumph over their city rivals – a 3-2 Serie A victory back in September – and the Portuguese's likely return from an adductor problem could prove key as the Rossoneri aim to plot a route back into this last-four tie.

Highlights: Milan 0-2 Inter

First-leg line-ups*

Inter: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Giroud



Milan: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko

Form guide

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Milan

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDDWD

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

The second half was more even than the first, but the Nerazzurri fully deserved the 2-0 [first-leg] win. Inter won almost every duel and are in pole position to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in 2010. There are still 90 minutes separating Inter from Istanbul but Simone Inzaghi's men seem to have found peak form in the most important part of the season.

Vieri Capretta, Milan reporter

It's not over. Milan seemed surprised by Inter's aggressive start and were exposed from the outset. Inter tactically and physically outplayed the hosts for most of the 90 minutes, with Milan unable to play to their strengths. However, at times they did show glimpses of what they can do, they know their opponents well and have plenty of time to get back in this tie.

Watch Milan vs Inter 2003 highlights

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We could have scored more than two goals, but it was a great match. We are ahead, now there will be the return leg at home with our fans. We know that we still have to make a huge effort before we start dreaming."

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach: "Inter were the better side, and the game became complicated, both tactically and mentally. We're disappointed, but want to change this result in the second leg. We need to raise the bar and play more like the second half."