Pep Guardiola becomes third manager to 100 Champions League wins

Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.

Guardiola's 100 successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have more triumphs to their name.

In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.

Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAM PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST Man City 73 47 14 12 173 73 Bayern München 36 23 5 8 87 37 Barcelona 49 30 14 5 116 41 TOTAL 158 100 33 25 376 151

Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?

Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola is only two wins short of second-placed Ferguson but, with only the Champions League final against Inter to come in the competition this term, the 52-year-old will have to wait until the 2023/24 campaign to get the chance to overhaul the Manchester United icon.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 191 107 43 41 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 102 49 39 Pep Guardiola 158 100 33 25 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Louis van Gaal 95 57 17 21 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29 Rafael Benítez 95 53 21 21

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.

COACH PLAYED WON DRAWN LOST Carlo Ancelotti 191 107 43 41 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 102 49 39 Arsène Wenger 178 82 41 55 Pep Guardiola 158 100 33 25 José Mourinho 145 77 35 33 Mircea Lucescu 115 37 26 52 Massimiliano Allegri 100 45 26 29 Jürgen Klopp 100 56 15 29

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93