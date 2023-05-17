UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Pep Guardiola becomes third manager to 100 Champions League wins

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has joined an exclusive club by bringing up a century of victories in the UEFA Champions League era.

Pep Guardiola celebrates during the victory against Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola celebrates during the victory against Real Madrid Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.

Guardiola's 100 successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have more triumphs to their name.

In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.

Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach

TEAMPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOSTGOALS FORGOALS AGAINST
Man City7347141217373
Bayern München3623588737
Barcelona493014511641
TOTAL1581003325376151

Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?

Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola is only two wins short of second-placed Ferguson but, with only the Champions League final against Inter to come in the competition this term, the 52-year-old will have to wait until the 2023/24 campaign to get the chance to overhaul the Manchester United icon.

COACHPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOST
Carlo Ancelotti1911074341
Sir Alex Ferguson1901024939
Pep Guardiola1581003325
Arsène Wenger178824155
José Mourinho145773533
Louis van Gaal95571721
Jürgen Klopp100561529
Rafael Benítez95532121

Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?

Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.

COACHPLAYEDWONDRAWNLOST
Carlo Ancelotti1911074341
Sir Alex Ferguson1901024939
Arsène Wenger178824155
Pep Guardiola1581003325
José Mourinho145773533
Mircea Lucescu115372652
Massimiliano Allegri100452629
Jürgen Klopp100561529

*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93

