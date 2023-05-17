Pep Guardiola becomes third manager to 100 Champions League wins
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has joined an exclusive club by bringing up a century of victories in the UEFA Champions League era.
Pep Guardiola had an additional reason to celebrate after Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final second leg with the victory ensuring he became only the third coach in the history of the UEFA Champions League to rack up a century of wins*.
Guardiola's 100 successes have been spread across the three teams he has managed in the competition – Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City – and only Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have more triumphs to their name.
In addition to his latest landmark, Guardiola is also one of a select band who have won the Champions League as players and coaches, alongside the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Zinédine Zidane and Ancelotti – the man in the opposite dugout on the night he brought up his hundred wins.
Pep Guardiola's record as a UEFA Champions League coach
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|GOALS FOR
|GOALS AGAINST
|Man City
|73
|47
|14
|12
|173
|73
|Bayern München
|36
|23
|5
|8
|87
|37
|Barcelona
|49
|30
|14
|5
|116
|41
|TOTAL
|158
|100
|33
|25
|376
|151
Which coaches have won the most UEFA Champions League games?
Ancelotti tops the list while Guardiola is only two wins short of second-placed Ferguson but, with only the Champions League final against Inter to come in the competition this term, the 52-year-old will have to wait until the 2023/24 campaign to get the chance to overhaul the Manchester United icon.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|191
|107
|43
|41
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Pep Guardiola
|158
|100
|33
|25
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Louis van Gaal
|95
|57
|17
|21
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
|Rafael Benítez
|95
|53
|21
|21
Which coaches have taken charge of the most UEFA Champions League games?
Guardiola is one of only eight coaches to have taken charge of 100 or more games in Europe's top club competition since it took on its current form in 1992/93, with Ancelotti the only active manager still above him.
|COACH
|PLAYED
|WON
|DRAWN
|LOST
|Carlo Ancelotti
|191
|107
|43
|41
|Sir Alex Ferguson
|190
|102
|49
|39
|Arsène Wenger
|178
|82
|41
|55
|Pep Guardiola
|158
|100
|33
|25
|José Mourinho
|145
|77
|35
|33
|Mircea Lucescu
|115
|37
|26
|52
|Massimiliano Allegri
|100
|45
|26
|29
|Jürgen Klopp
|100
|56
|15
|29
*Group stage to final since the start of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93