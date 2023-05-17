Champions League final: Man City and Inter's previous European Cup showpiece appearances

Man City are back in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in four seasons, while Inter will be making their sixth European Cup showpiece appearance in Istanbul, but only their second in the past half a century.

UEFA.com looks back on the 2023 finalists' previous European Cup and Champions League deciders, including City's disappointment in 2021 and the Nerazzurri's crowning glory under José Mourinho.

2021: Man City 0-1 Chelsea

(Havertz 42)

Timo Werner twice failed to convert gilt-edged chances in the first 15 minutes, but Kai Havertz made no such mistake just before the half-hour, rolling into an unguarded net having beaten City keeper Ederson to Mason Mount's perceptive through pass.

2021 final highlights

1964: Inter 3-1 Real Madrid

(Mazzola 43 76, Milani 61; Felo 70)

Inter's Sandro Mazzola stole the show as Inter lifted the trophy for the first time at the Praterstadion in Vienna. Mazzola and Aurelio Milani gave the Nerazzurri a two-goal cushion and, though Felo pulled one back, Mazzola's second of the evening made the game safe.

1965: Inter 1-0 Benfica

(Jair 43)

Playing at their own home stadium of San Siro, Inter became the third club to retain the European Cup thanks to Jair's goal on the brink of half-time. Mazzola hit the woodwork after the interval, but the Italian side had already done enough.

Inter’s back-to-back European Cups

1967: Celtic 2-1 Inter

(Gemmell 63, Chalmers 84; Mazzola 7pen)

Mazzola was again to the fore as he gave Inter an early lead, but Jock Stein's Scottish side came from behind in Lisbon to take the trophy to Britain for the first time. The winner came six minutes from time, when Bobby Murdoch's shot from the edge of the area was deflected past Giuliano Sarti by Steve Chalmers.

1972: Ajax 2-0 Inter

(Cruyff 47 76)

Johan Cruyff scored twice at the home of rivals Feyenoord in Rotterdam as Ajax, by now under the charge of Romanian Ștefan Kovács rather than Rinus Michels, won the second of their three straight titles.

2010: Bayern 0-2 Inter

(Milito 35 70)

The long wait was over thanks to Mourinho and Diego Milito. Mourinho steered Inter to successive Serie A titles in 2009 and 2010, but bringing European glory back to the club after 45 years was the icing on the cake of this treble-winning campaign. Milito's brilliantly-taken double made the difference in Madrid.