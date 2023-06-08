UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Official Champions League final match ball: All eyes on 2023 Starball

Thursday, June 8, 2023

A closer look at the ball that will be on show for the final – and the history of starball designs.

The official match ball in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium
The official match ball in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium UEFA via Getty Images

Seamless thermally bonded surface. Four words that, at first glance, might appear to be relatively prosaic. But you should approach this phrase as more of an abridged haiku, a poetic gateway into the beauty of a perfectly crafted football. Think smooth, flawless, shiny, unblemished… think the UCL Pro Ball Istanbul.

In other words, the final ball. Which isn't to say it's the last ball ever, though it has equivalent kudos: it's unique, it's bespoke and tonight is the last time you'll ever see it grace a professional football pitch.

Of course, adidas has history where singular football designs are concerned. It's been producing one-offs since the 2004/05 season, when the idea of a Finale ball specifically for the showpiece was brought in (it's been introduced from the knockout stage onwards since 2011/12). Initially it was the colour and look of the stars that would change, but in 2018/19 it was the hexagons in between them that became the new canvas. The only exception to that rule since then has been last season, when the ball reverted to simple grey stars on a white background; this was to carry a message of hope and peace for Ukraine.

It was in 2007, when the final was held in Athens, that the notion of the starball's design being inspired by the host city first started coming into effect. That's certainly the case here, plus the shade of blue that's been used (royal blue, no less) echoes the colours of that 2005 Finale ball – which was when Istanbul last did the honours.

Also well worth a mention: 1% net of each ball sold will be donated to football charity Common Goal, to help drive social change and support grassroots efforts worldwide. When it comes to the UCL Pro Ball Istanbul, there's poetry in motion everywhere you look.

