Champions League final preview: Man City vs Inter – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Manchester City meet Inter in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 10 June.

Champions League final at a glance When: Saturday 10 June (21:00 CET kick-off, 22:00 local time)

Where: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

What: 68th European Cup final

Who: 2021 runners-up City vs three-time winners Inter

Where to watch the Champions League final on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The teams are meeting for the first time, the biggest club prize in world football is once again up for grabs, City are eyeing a treble and the venue is the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, stage for arguably the most memorable final of them all.

City have been banging on the door for some time now, but this is just their second final and they are yet to break their duck. Coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is looking to join the elite group of three-time winners, having previously lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and also become only the sixth man to win it with two clubs. Sandwiched between those two Barcelona triumphs was the most recent of Inter's three wins – then it was José Mourinho; is now the turn of Simone Inzaghi?

Possible starting line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Inter: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Džeko

Form guide

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWWW

Where they stand: Premier League champions, FA Cup final

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A﻿

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

Given the manner in which Guardiola's team dispatched Bayern and holders Real Madrid, it is no surprise they are regarded by many as favourites. There is something mesmerising about watching City overwhelm even the strongest of opponents with a potent combination of pinpoint passing accuracy, ferocious pressing and electric pace. Games of this magnitude are often settled by fine margins, but City have the bit between their teeth and if they play as well as they have been, a maiden Champions League title could well be theirs.

Vieri Capretta, Inter reporter

Back in the final after 13 years, but in a very different position – it feels like Inter have little to lose against this City side. Tactically, the Nerazzurri are solid at the back and fluid going forward, moving well as a team, with a physically demanding style of play that requires everyone to be at the top of their game. Inter defend as a block and attack as a unit. Inzaghi's side have shown themselves to be adept at adapting to their opponent, so we can expect them defend low and play on the break. Will it be enough?

Road to the final: Every Man City goal

European Cup final pedigree

Man City

European Cup final record: P1 W0 L1 F0 A1

Most recent appearance: 2021, Chelsea 1-0 Man City

Inter

European Cup final record: P5 W3 L2 F7 A5

Most recent appearance: 2010, Inter 2-0 Bayern

What the coaches say

Josep Guardiola, Man City coach: "When you reach the final of the Champions League, you have to celebrate. A final against an Italian team is not always the best gift, honestly. Inter are competitive. After this [semi-final] victory there will be a lot of compliments, but we have time to prepare mentally."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "For us it was a dream but we have always believed in it. I'm proud to be here. Nobody has given us anything, we deserve everything that we have achieved. And now the dream to play the final has come true. It has been an extraordinary path and winning a derby in the semi-final brought particular satisfaction."