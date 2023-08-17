UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: The case for Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's creative spark Kevin De Bruyne is one of the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside club-mate Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.

Men's Player of the Year nominees

Why he was nominated

The 32-year-old reached new heights as he completed his eighth season at City by winning a landmark treble as the club secured a maiden Champions League triumph alongside their domestic double.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

De Bruyne ended the Premier League campaign with the most assists (16) for the third time. He also laid on more goals (seven) than any other player in the 2022/23 Champions League – one more than Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior – and scooped the Player of the Match award in four of his ten appearances.

2022/23 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Champions winner, Premier League winner, FA Cup winner

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 10

Goals: 2

Assists: 7

Player of the Match awards: 4

Kevin De Bruyne's 2022/23 Champions League assists

Domestic League

Appearances: 32

Goals: 7

Assists: 16

Top three performances

Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig

City's round of 16 second-leg stroll was prompted by the Belgian, his thumping drive off the bar then being converted by Haaland to make it 2-0 before De Bruyne completed the scoring with a wonderful curling effort from distance.

Round of 16 highlights: Man City 7-0 Leipzig

Germany 2-3 Belgium

One week after being named the new Belgium captain, De Bruyne played in Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku for their first two goals before sweeping in the decisive third himself late on to sink the UEFA EURO 2024 hosts.

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid

The schemer was at his brilliant best as Pep Guardiola's men dismantled the Champions League holders in the semi-final second leg. His incisive pass allowed Bernardo Silva to open the floodgates while his pinpoint free-kick was headed in by Manuel Akanji to make it 3-0.