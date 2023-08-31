Champions League group stage draw: Bayern vs Man United, Napoli vs Real Madrid

Bayern have been paired with Man United in the UEFA Champions League group stage, while Napoli go up against Real Madrid, and Paris, Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle will meet in a fiercely competitive Group F following the draw in Monaco on Thursday 31 August.

The final fixture list will be confirmed in due course.

Champions League group stage draw Group A: Bayern (GER), Man United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris (FRA), Dortmund (GER), Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG)

Group G: Man City (ENG), Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL)



Pick your Fantasy side

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September

Matchday 2: 3/4 October

Matchday 3: 24/25 October

Matchday 4: 7/8 November

Matchday 5: 28/29 November

Matchday 6: 12/13 December

Round of 16 draw: 18 December

2023/24 match and draw dates

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play on different nights.

Where is the 2024 Champions League final? The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 June 2024.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.