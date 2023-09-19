Champions League round-up: Barcelona score five, Paris and holders Man City among opening-night winners

The opening night of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage offered up no shortage of elite performances, with holders Manchester City, Paris and Barcelona among the most notable winners.

There was the usual dose of unmatched late drama, too, as Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored an added-time equaliser against Atlético de Madrid. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Group E

Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel headed a last-gasp equaliser to ensure Lazio's return to Champions League action ended with a dramatic draw. The hosts dominated possession but were frequently thwarted by Jan Oblak in the visitors' goal.

Indeed Atleti took the lead against the run of play when 20-year-old Pablo Barrios's low shot deflected past Provedel. However, the keeper had the final say when he went up for an added-time corner and glanced in Luis Alberto's delivery.

Key stat: Provedel is just the fourth goalkeeper to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League, after Hans-Jörg Butt, Sinan Bolat and Vincent Enyeama.

04/10: Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord (18:45)﻿, Celtic vs Lazio (21:00)

Feyenoord took all three points after a dramatic spell in the second half during which Celtic received two red cards, saved a penalty and conceded a second goal. It was at the end of the first period, though, that the hosts had gone in front through Calvin Stengs' free-kick.

After both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm were dismissed and Joe Hart denied Igor Paixão from the spot, Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired in the Dutch champions' second to clinch the points.

Key stat: Feyenoord have now scored in 25 of their last 26 UEFA club competition matches at home.

Calvin Stengs opened the scoring for Feyenoord against Celtic on the stroke of half-time AFP via Getty Images

Group F

Paris began their campaign with a deserved victory scoring for a 45th consecutive Champions League group stage match thanks to a ruthless second-half display.

The hosts dictated play before the break, Vitinha hitting the post with their best chance. After the break, Kylian Mbappé's penalty following a Niklas Süle handball put the French side ahead, with Achraf Hakimi sealing the win against his former club with a cool finish just before the hour.

Key stat: Paris have lost only once in their last 34 Champions League group stage matches and have won their last seven home games at this stage with German clubs.

04/10: Newcastle vs Paris (21:00)﻿, Dortmund vs Milan (21:00)

Newcastle claimed a hard-earned point on their return to the competition for the first time since 2002/03. Goalkeeper Nick Pope denied Tommaso Pobega, Rafael Leão and Samuel Chukwueze in quick succession early on.

The Magpies went close themselves with their only shot on target of the nine between the teams, forcing Marco Sportiello – on for the injured Mike Maignan – to tip Sean Longstaff's rising strike over the crossbar during second-half added time.

Key stat: Milan have now won nine and drawn three of their 13 home fixtures on Matchday 1, their only opening defeat at Stadio San Siro coming against Porto in September 1996.

Newcastle applaud their travelling support at San Siro after the final whistle AFP via Getty Images

Group G

Champions League holders Manchester City had to come from behind but a classy second-half display ensured the win. Erling Haaland headed against the crossbar and visiting goalkeeper Omri Glazer made a string of saves before Osman Bukari ran through to beat Ederson for a shock lead.

Seconds into the second period Haaland found Julián Álvarez who rounded Glazer and tapped in, before the goalkeeper could only punch a free-kick from Álvarez into the net. Rodri, who scored the winner in June's final, wrapped up the win with a curler.

Key stat: Glazer made 13 saves, the first time a goalkeeper has made ten or more saves in a Champions League match since Kamil Grabara for Copenhagen ﻿in October 2022, also against Manchester City.

04/10: Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (21:00), Leipzig vs Man City (21:00)

Xaver Schlager struck 17 minutes from time as the Bundesliga side ended the hosts' resistance in Berne. Leipzig started strongly, Mohamed Simakan making it 1-0 inside three minutes, but YB settled and levelled just after the half-hour through the excellent Meschack Elia. The visitors pushed and finally restored their advantage through Schlager before Benjamin Šeško's late strike on the counter secured the points.

Key stat: Simakan's goal was the first of the 2023/24 group stage. The French defender adds his name to an illustrious list of first scorers that includes Ángel Di María, Edinson Cavani, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Mohamed Simakan (right) celebrates after scoring the first goal of this season's group stage AFP via Getty Images

Group H

A ruthless 11-minute spell in the first half allowed Barcelona to pull clear of group stage debutants Antwerp on a night when João Félix shone for the five-time winners. The Portuguese forward drilled in the opener and quickly turned provider for Robert Lewandowski to volley a second before Jelle Bataille turned into his own net. After the break, Gavi slammed in a fourth and Félix added a header as Xavi Hernández's side served up a dominant display.

Key stat: Lewandowski has now scored 100 goals in UEFA club competition (including qualifying); he is just the third player to reach a century after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

04/10: Antwerp vs Shakhtar (18:45)﻿, Porto vs Barcelona (21:00)

Porto surged into an early lead when Galeno turned in a rebound inside the first ten minutes. The visitors were pegged back by Kevin Kelsy's header but restored their lead just two minutes later, Galeno getting his second of the game with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Mehdi Taremi added Porto's third before the half-hour and the Portuguese side saw out the second period for a comfortable win to start their Champions League campaign.

Key stat: Porto are seven matches unbeaten﻿ against Shakhtar with four wins and three draws.

