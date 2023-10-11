Champions League Matchday 3: Game-by-game preview

The best of the best are competing on the ultimate stage as the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage approaches its midway point; get all the key information on the next batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 3.

Tuesday 24 October

"An amazing night for the team. We came here to win and show we are resilient, and we managed to get the win we wanted," said Wilfried Zaha after Galatasaray's first ever victory on English soil, against Manchester United on Matchday 2. That robustness will face an even sterner test here though, against a Bayern outfit that have won each of their last 15 group stage games following their comeback success at Copenhagen.

Did you know?

Bayern are unbeaten in a competition record 36 Champions League group stage matches (W33 D3).

It is a mark of Lautaro Martínez's elite level that he was named Player of the Match in the Matchday 2 victory against Benfica despite failing to find the net. "He was excellent all game, a constant threat with his movement, pace, positioning between the lines and in between defenders, receiving balls into feet and getting beyond the back line," noted UEFA's Technical Observer Panel. With ten goals in eight Serie A games, expect the Argentinian to hit the target again in Europe sooner rather than later.

Did you know?

Salzburg failed to score for only the third time in their last 14 Champions League group stage matches in defeat to Real Sociedad on Matchday 2.

Both these sides are playing catch-up in the section after defeats last time out, while United remain without a point. "There are still four games to go and we have a double with Copenhagen," said coach Erik ten Hag after their reverse against Galatasaray. "Every game is tough but we know what to do." The one bright spot for the Red Devils in that game was two-goal Rasmus Højlund, who is the joint-top scorer in the competition and will surely play a vital role if the English side are to turn around their fortunes.

Did you know?

Copenhagen are without a win in their last eight Champions League group stage matches (D4 L4).

It has been quite a 12 months for Youssef En-Nesyri. The striker helped his country reach the World Cup semi-finals at the end of last year and, as 2023 heads into its latter stages, has now become the top Moroccan goalscorer in the Champions League, having overhauled former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh with his ninth in the competition in Sevilla's 2-2 draw with PSV on Matchday 2. "I am not 100% – my ankle is still swollen – but I have to help the team and be with them," said En-Nesyri after the game. The Gunners will have to be wary if the marksman is closer to peak fitness here.

Did you know?

Arsenal's goal in their 2-1 defeat at Lens means they have now scored in their last 19 Champions League group stage matches.

"At home, we know how strong we are, in front of our fans. That's what we always try to do: win at home," said Lens defender Kevin Danso after that victory against Arsenal, and his belief is backed up by the fact the French side have lost only one of their last 17 UEFA club competition matches at home (W14 D2). PSV showed their mettle last time out as well though, scoring two equalisers in the final five minutes at Sevilla as they grabbed their first point.

Did you know?

PSV are without a win in their last 14 Champions League group stage matches (D5 L9).

Bruma's sensational effort in Braga's 3-2 success at Union Berlin was voted Goal of the Week on Matchday 2 and coach Artur Jorge felt that strike epitomised his side. "We depend a lot on the individual ability of the players, and here it was Bruma's that came to the fore," he said. "It was an extraordinary finish, to lift any stadium." The hosts will have to deal with another player showing incredible quality when Madrid come to Portugal – a quick viewing of in-form Jude Bellingham's effort in their 3-2 triumph at Napoli is testament to that.

Did you know?

Madrid have won ten of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches (D1 L1).

"We deserved some kind of a result with what we put in," said Union Berlin's Robin Gosens after their dramatic defeat by Braga. "We fought back well after conceding two. We somehow just have to get games like that over the line, if not with a win then at least with a point." Their next chance to get off the mark in Group C comes against a Napoli side who were also on the end of a turnaround on Matchday 2. Who will respond better to their setback?

Did you know?

Napoli have won nine of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches but did lose the other three.

The newspaper headlines after Real Sociedad's 2-0 victory at Salzburg on Matchday 2 were gushing in praise – "A Blue-and-White symphony", "A masterpiece in Salzburg" and "La Real are a cyclone" among them. Benfica will need to quell the storm if they are to harbour realistic hopes of making it out of the group, having lost both games without scoring, and defender Juan Bernat is targeting the maximum haul from their next couple of matches. "We have two games with Real Sociedad and it is important to get six points," he said. "It would be good to stay in the fight."

Did you know?

Benfica have only failed to score in three of their last 21 UEFA club competition matches – two of those blanks have come in their last two outings.

Wednesday 25 October

"It's better when you get a late winner like that because it shows you have a strong mentality," said midfielder Matteo Guendouzi after Lazio struck in added time for the second Champions League game in a row to win 2-1 at Celtic. The midfielder added: "We played against a very strong team at a difficult away stadium." It will be more of the same when the Italian side head to Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', where the hosts beat Celtic in their opener before losing 3-2 at Atlético de Madrid on Matchday 2.

Did you know?

Pedro Rodríguez (36 years and 68 days) became the oldest scorer for Lazio in the Champions League when he grabbed the last-gasp winner at Celtic.

The Catalan club had to dig deep to edge past Porto 1-0 on Matchday 2 and João Cancelo summed up that victory by saying: "It was a difficult game. We knew that if we lost balls, we would suffer counterattacks. We haven't conceded a goal yet in this competition, which is good, but we can still improve." In Shakhtar, they face another side prepared to bide they time – just ask Antwerp after the Belgian side surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 last time out.

Did you know?

Shakhtar have won only two of their last 15 Champions League group stage matches (D6 L7) – both victories did come away from home though.

"Atlético is the lord of chaos" claimed Marca after Diego Someone's side came out on top in a topsy-turvy contest with Feyenoord. The Scottish side could make a case for that title after losing to the Eredivisie club with nine men before their late heartbreak at home to Lazio. "It's fine margins at this level and we got punished," summarised midfielder Matt O'Riley. "We've got to learn quickly because we only have four games left now. I think we're more than good enough to play at this level but we have to get results to prove that." A victory against Simeone's men would certainly provide evidence.

Did you know?

Celtic have won only one of their last 23 Champions League group stage matches (D5 L17).

"We should have done better in possession and needed to take our chances. At this level, you can't afford to miss chances," said defender Davide Calabria after Milan's second goalless draw in the section, this time at Dortmund. "It's one of the toughest groups ever in the Champions League so we'll fight until the very end." Paris know that as well as anyone after they conceded four in a group match for the first time since 2001 in their 4-1 reverse at Newcastle.

Did you know?

Milan have not conceded a goal in their last four Champions League group stage matches.

Magpies defender Kieran Trippier was bullish after Eddie Howe's men eased past Paris, saying: "We had to put a marker down to show everyone where we are. We're a team who play on the front foot, we press well and we needed to do that. We needed to test their defenders and put the keeper under pressure." Dortmund will be under no illusions as to what they can expect at St James' Park then, but Edin Terzić's men will be determined to make a statement themselves having failed to score in their first two group games.

Did you know?

Newcastle have lost only one of their last 29 UEFA club competition matches at home (W21 D7).

Despite a 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City on Matchday 2, the German side remain second in the section and drew positives from their situation. "We managed a few good ball recoveries, but then failed to play a good final pass," said defender Lukas Klostermann. "We defended with lots of passion, however we were a bit hectic on the ball, in the first half in particular." Marco Rose's men will hope to polish their performance against their Serbian visitors, who got off the mark in the section courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Young Boys last time around.

Did you know?

Leipzig have scored two or more goals in 12 of their last 16 Champions League group stage matches.

City have had plenty of injury problems this season but that has given a chance for less regular starters to step up. Julián Álvarez has seized that opportunity and is the joint-top scorer in the competition after two games following a vital strike in their 3-1 win at Leipzig. "Julián has been top this season," said midfielder Phil Foden. "He's been scoring a lot of goals and he's someone we look to for the big goals. He's a really important player for us." Can he add to his tally in the double-header with Young Boys?

Did you know?

YB defeated City's rivals Manchester United 2-1 in Switzerland in their last Champions League group stage campaign in 2021/22.

"We showed that we are very strong and have what it takes to get to the next stage of this competition," said defender Wendell, despite Porto slipping to a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona on Matchday 2 that left them with three points in the section. Antwerp's situation is more precarious though, after their 2-0 lead turned into a 3-2 home defeat by Shakhtar. "We have only ourselves to blame, and in the coming days we'll take the time to evaluate everything," said defender Owen Wijndal after that game. Will their forensic analysis bear fruit here?

Did you know?

Antwerp have kept four clean sheets in their last six UEFA club competition home matches.

