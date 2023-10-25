In the Zone: Manchester United 1-0 Copenhagen performance analysis

Harry Maguire's goal and André Onana's penalty save earned the headlines as Manchester United took their first points in UEFA Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Aitor Karanka delves deeper by focusing on four tactical features of United's narrow victory over Copenhagen, the Danish champions.

United 1-0 Copenhagen as it happened

Copenhagen's defensive shape

Jacob Neestrup's visitors limited United to a single shot on goal in the first half and this first video offers examples of their disciplined defensive efforts. In the first and second clips we see their mid-block shape: the front three keep a narrow shape, with wingers Elias Achouri and Mohamed Elyounoussi looking to apply pressure – and pressing from outside to in.

It was interesting to see their efforts to stop United playing out down their right side through Diogo Dalot. Copenhagen sought to block the pass to the right-back and force United to look to the left instead. When positioned in a low block, Copenhagen switched to a 1-4-5-1 and Clip 3 shows how they succeeded in keeping short distances between the players in their five-man midfield line.

Copenhagen's threat on the counterattack

Overall this was a match with few chances created from structured attacking play; instead transitions were integral to the teams' attacking efforts.

In the case of Copenhagen, this video highlights their menace in attacking transitions on a night they finished with a higher xG than their hosts (2.22 to United’s 1.69). The first clip shows Lukas Lerager drawing a fine save from Onana early in the second half – the speed and intent is clear from a team with quick attacking players.

From dropping back into that 1-4-5-1 defensive shape wingers Achouri and Elyounoussi would spring forward fast and Copenhagen's commitment to breaking in numbers is seen in Clip 2 where we see four players in and around the box when the cross comes in.

Clip 3, meanwhile, offers an example of their clever movement as runs to the front and back post create space for Diogo Gonçalves to connect with Elyounoussi's low cross.

United finding more ways to penetrate

United had four of their five attempts on target in the second half and this was the product of a tactical switch by manager Erik ten Hag, who changed their system from 1-4-3-3 to 1-4-2-3-1 and, crucially, introduced Christian Eriksen in the place of Sofyan Amrabat.

With Scott McTominay dropping deeper into the No6 position, United now had two players in Eriksen and, ahead of him in the No10 slot, Bruno Fernandes who were able to combine with the attacking players in the final third.

They began to move the ball more quickly and, as Clip 1 of the video shows, they were now able to get players into space in and around the Copenhagen penalty box.

In the case of Bruno Fernandes, three of his four key passes came in the second period; as for Eriksen he ended with the Player of the Match award for his impact in linking with the front players, looking for quick, penetrative passes (Clip 2) and delivering the cross for Maguire's goal too. I would also note the work of another substitute, Alejandro Garnacho, who brought more penetration with his speed and directness down the left (Clip 3).

United's speed in attacking transitions

As the game opened up in the second half. United's threat on the counter grew. As already noted, they were now moving the ball more quickly and when you have players with the speed of United's forwards, their threat is obvious. These two clips show two excellent opportunities produced on counterattacks involving Garnacho – the first involving a break straight down the middle. On neither occasion, though, could United capitalise with a goal.

Coaches' and players' assessments

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "It was a crazy game this, and a nervous game for us in the end but [the result] was justified. We created some chances, but we didn’t take them. Then it’s good that a defender is coming forward and scoring a brilliant goal, with a great assist from Christian Eriksen. I think we should have scored more, but also we could have conceded a goal. It's 1-0, I am happy with it because it is a clean sheet and we scored."

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "We all know that we played a match where we allowed ourselves to get at least one point. We had a big chance to score in the closing seconds, so that hurts. It really hurts.﻿"