Tuesday round-up: Bayern and Real Madrid stay perfect, Real Sociedad impress and Man United win

Bayern München and Real Madrid maintained their elite starts to the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, while Real Sociedad strengthened their excellent position in Group D, Arsenal won again and Manchester United got off the mark in their section – but not without a fright.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action on the opening night of UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.

Group A

Harry Maguire's glancing header and André Onana's added-time penalty save helped United secure their first points and victory. Maguire escaped his marker to nod Christian Eriksen's cross just out of Kamil Grabara's reach with 18 minutes left. Onana, who had already denied Lukas Lerager in spectacular fashion shortly after half-time, then clawed away Jordan Larsson's last-ditch spot kick after Mohamed Elyounoussi had been impeded. Diogo Gonçalves also struck a post for the visitors.

Player of the Match: Christian Eriksen

Key stat: This win ended United's five-game streak without a UEFA Champions League victory, the longest in their history.

Next game, 8/11: Copenhagen vs Man United

Highlights: Man United 1-0 Copenhagen

Bayern kept up their 100% Group A record with a hard-fought victory. Kingsley Coman gave the German champions an early lead with an effort into the bottom corner, but the hosts responded well and deservedly levelled through Mauro Icardi's 'Panenka' penalty. Harry Kane's close-range finish restored the visitors' advantage in the second half, then Jamal Musiala completed the scoring from the England captain's pass.

Player of the Match: Kingsley Coman

Key stat: Coman is one of four players to score in each of the last seven Champions League seasons, alongside Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé.

Next game, 8/11: Bayern vs Galatasaray

Highlights: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Group B

Classy goals either side of half-time got Arsenal back to winning ways in this section. Gabriel Martinelli raced clear after superb work by Gabriel Jesus to finish moments before the break, and Jesus again showed his quality after it by fashioning space on his own to fire a stunning effort into the top corner. Nemanja Gudelj powered in a header in response, but Arsenal – beaten at Lens on Matchday 2 – moved top of the group on a night when their attacking quality proved the difference.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus

Key stat: Jesus has scored in all three of Arsenal's games in this Champions League campaign, and is the second player to find the net in his first three games for the club in the competition, after Marouane Chamakh in 2010/11.

Next game, 8/11: Arsenal vs Sevilla

Highlights: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Lens came from behind to earn a point and consolidate their strong start in the group. Johan Bakayoko's swerving strike settled in the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead nine minutes into the second half, but Elye Wahi's instinctive volley converted a delightful cross by Przemysław Frankowski 11 minutes later to ensure the points were shared﻿.

Player of the Match: Kevin Danso

Key stat: PSV are without a win in their last 15 Champions League away games, group stage to final (D5 L10), since a 1-0 victory at CSKA Moskva in November 2007.

Next game, 8/11: PSV vs Lens

Highlights: Lens 1-1 PSV

Latest standings

Group C

The 14-time champions extended their 100% start with a well-earned success at Braga. Rodrygo's early close-range strike opened the scoring, but the same player then had a subsequent effort ruled offside. Indeed it was left to Jude Bellingham – who else? ﻿– to pass in a classy second having been teed up by Vinícius Júnior. Although Braga replied almost immediately through Álvaro Djaló, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior

Key stat: Bellingham has now scored in the first three group games for two seasons running and is yet to go consecutive matches for Real Madrid without finding the net.

Next game, 8/11: Real Madrid vs Braga

Highlights: Braga 1-2 Real Madrid

Napoli moved three points clear in second and made it two away wins out of two courtesy of Giacomo Raspadori's 65th-minute strike in Berlin. In a tight contest, Raspadori fired in from close range after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose trickery provided a persistent threat, darted inside the area and found the Italy forward in space to notch the winner. Union Berlin's David Fofana went closest before the break when his shot was beaten behind by goalkeeper Alex Meret﻿.

Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Key stat: Napoli have won their last four UEFA competition matches against German teams without conceding a goal.

Next game, 8/11: Napoli vs Union Berlin

Highlights: Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli

Group D

Real Sociedad enjoyed a dominant display at Portuguese champions Benfica and clinched their second win of the campaign. Benfica's Petar Musa put the ball in the net midway through the first half, but had drifted offside. Brais Méndez, meanwhile, also had an effort disallowed before the interval. Benfica coach Roger Schmidt turned to his bench, yet Real Sociedad made the breakthrough when that man Méndez slotted in Ander Barrenetxea’s pull-back﻿.

Player of the Match: Takefusa Kubo

Key stat: Méndez has now netted in each of La Real's first three Group D fixtures.

Next game, 8/11: Real Sociedad vs Benfica

Highlights: Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad

Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s second-half penalty proved enough, though Inter were made to work for their second group win. Alexis Sánchez's first-time finish – his first goal since rejoining the club – came against the run of play 19 minutes in, but the Nerazzurri could have been further ahead by half-time. Oscar Gloukh hit a splendid equaliser before the hour, however, and it was thanks only to Çalhanoğlu's cool from the spot that last season's runners-up gained maximum points.

Player of the Match: Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Key stat: Alexis's goal was his 16th in the Champions League (group stage to final), taking him past Arturo Vidal to become the all-time leading Chilean goalscorer in the competition.

Next game, 8/11: Salzburg vs Inter