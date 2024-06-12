2024/25 UEFA Champions League: Matches, draw, final, key dates

This will be the 70th season of Europe's elite club competition and the 33rd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, as well as the first under the new format. It kicks off on 9 July 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 31 May 2025.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

What is the new Champions League format?

The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team League stage. Each side faces eight different teams (four at home, four away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.

New format explainer

When are the 2024/25 Champions League qualifiers?

First qualifying round: 9/10 & 16/17 July 2024

Second qualifying round: 23/24 & 30/31 July 2024

﻿Third qualifying round: 6/7 & 13 August 2024

Play-offs: 20/21 & 27/28 August 2024

Man City won the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Getty Images

When are the 2024/25 Champions League League stage matches?

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

When is the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League draws?

First qualifying round: 18 June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19 June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22 July 2024

Play-offs: 5 August 2024

League phase: 29 August 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 31 January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final: 21 February 2025

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Munich's Fußball Arena München, the highlight of European football's club calendar returning to the German city for the first time since 2012.

Completed on 30 April 2005, the stadium is located on Werner-Heisenberg-Allee and belongs to Bayern München. It staged four games at UEFA EURO 2020 and since it will also be a venue for UEFA EURO 2024, it will be the first stadium in history to host matches in consecutive UEFA European Championships. Its capacity for that tournament will be 67,000.

The Champions League trophy on display at Fußball Arena München Getty Images

What do the Champions League winners get?

The current UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the League stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.