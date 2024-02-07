Champions League squad changes: Jadon Sancho in for Dortmund, Paris include Lucas Beraldo

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.

How do the squad changes impact Fantasy Football? All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout stage. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 13 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.

What are the Champions League squad changes?

In: Jurriën Timber

Out: Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa, Khayon Edwards, Bradley Ibrahim, Zane Monlouis, Charles Sagoe Jr

In: Gabriel Paulista, Horațiu Moldovan, Arthur Vermeeren

Out: Çağlar Söyüncü, Javier Galán, Ivo Grbić

In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor

Out: none

In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza

Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert

In: Magnus Mattsson, Scott McKenna, Rúnar Rúnarsson

Out: Andreas Dithmer, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mateo Tanlongo

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho

Out: Hendry Blank, Giovanni Reyna

In: Tajon Buchanan

Out: Juan Cuadrado

In: None

Out: Andrea Petta

In: El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Leopold Zingerle

Out: Emil Forsberg, Lennart Johanns, Tino Kaufmann, Fabio Carvalho, Timo Werner

In: None

Out: Kalvin Phillips

In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè

Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński

In: Lucas Beraldo

Out: None

In: Zé Pedro, Otávio

Out: David Carmo, Fran Navarro

In: Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, Conrad Egan-Riley

Out: Dantaye Gilbert, Fredrik Oppegård, Jason van Duiven, Yorbe Vertessen

In: None

Out: None

In: Jon Mikel Aramburu, Sheraldo Becker, Javier Galán

Out: Gaizka Ayesa, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Aihen Muñoz