Champions League squad changes: Jadon Sancho in for Dortmund, Paris include Lucas Beraldo

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout stage.

Jadon Sancho has been added to Dortmund's Champions League squad
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.

How do the squad changes impact Fantasy Football?

All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout stage. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 13 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.

What are the Champions League squad changes?

Arsenal

In: Jurriën Timber
Out: Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa, Khayon Edwards, Bradley Ibrahim, Zane Monlouis, Charles Sagoe Jr

Atlético de Madrid

In: Gabriel Paulista, Horațiu Moldovan, Arthur Vermeeren
Out: Çağlar Söyüncü, Javier Galán, Ivo Grbić 

Barcelona

In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor
Out: none

Bayern

In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza
Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert

Copenhagen

In: Magnus Mattsson, Scott McKenna, Rúnar Rúnarsson
Out: Andreas Dithmer, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mateo Tanlongo

Dortmund

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho
Out: Hendry Blank, Giovanni Reyna

Inter

In: Tajon Buchanan
Out: Juan Cuadrado

Lazio

In: None
Out: Andrea Petta

Leipzig

In: El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Leopold Zingerle
Out: Emil Forsberg, Lennart Johanns, Tino Kaufmann, Fabio Carvalho, Timo Werner

Man City

In: None
Out: Kalvin Phillips

Napoli

In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè
Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński

Paris

In: Lucas Beraldo
Out: None

Porto

In: Zé Pedro, Otávio
Out: David Carmo, Fran Navarro

PSV

In: Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, Conrad Egan-Riley
Out: Dantaye Gilbert, Fredrik Oppegård, Jason van Duiven, Yorbe Vertessen

Real Madrid

In: None
Out: None

Real Sociedad

In: Jon Mikel Aramburu, Sheraldo Becker, Javier Galán
Out: Gaizka Ayesa, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Aihen Muñoz

List B

Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.

A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2002 and since his 15th birthday has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.

See regulations for further details.

