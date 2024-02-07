Champions League squad changes: Jadon Sancho in for Dortmund, Paris include Lucas Beraldo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Article summary
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout stage.
Article top media content
Article body
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.
How do the squad changes impact Fantasy Football?
All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout stage. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 13 February.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.
What are the Champions League squad changes?
Arsenal
In: Jurriën Timber
Out: Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa, Khayon Edwards, Bradley Ibrahim, Zane Monlouis, Charles Sagoe Jr
Atlético de Madrid
In: Gabriel Paulista, Horațiu Moldovan, Arthur Vermeeren
Out: Çağlar Söyüncü, Javier Galán, Ivo Grbić
Barcelona
In: Unai Hernández, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor
Out: none
Bayern
In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza
Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert
Copenhagen
In: Magnus Mattsson, Scott McKenna, Rúnar Rúnarsson
Out: Andreas Dithmer, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mateo Tanlongo
Dortmund
In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ian Maatsen, Jadon Sancho
Out: Hendry Blank, Giovanni Reyna
Inter
In: Tajon Buchanan
Out: Juan Cuadrado
Lazio
In: None
Out: Andrea Petta
Leipzig
In: El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Leopold Zingerle
Out: Emil Forsberg, Lennart Johanns, Tino Kaufmann, Fabio Carvalho, Timo Werner
Man City
In: None
Out: Kalvin Phillips
Napoli
In: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge, Hamed Traorè
Out: Eljif Elmas, Gianluca Gaetano, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin, Piotr Zieliński
Paris
In: Lucas Beraldo
Out: None
Porto
In: Zé Pedro, Otávio
Out: David Carmo, Fran Navarro
PSV
In: Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, Conrad Egan-Riley
Out: Dantaye Gilbert, Fredrik Oppegård, Jason van Duiven, Yorbe Vertessen
Real Madrid
In: None
Out: None
Real Sociedad
In: Jon Mikel Aramburu, Sheraldo Becker, Javier Galán
Out: Gaizka Ayesa, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Aihen Muñoz
List B
Each club is also entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00CET on the day before the match in question.
A player may be registered on List B if he is born on or after 1 January 2002 and since his 15th birthday has been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years, or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year. Players aged 16 may be registered on List B if they have been registered with the participating club for the previous two years without interruption.