Copenhagen vs Man City Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Copenhagen and Man City.
Article top media content
Article body
Copenhagen and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 13 February.
Copenhagen vs Man City at a glance
When: Tuesday 13 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parken, Copenhagen
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Copenhagen vs Man City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The story since completing the group stage has been somewhat different for these two sides. Copenhagen's victory against Galatasaray on Matchday 6 was their last competitive game, with friendlies and the Atlantic Cup keeping them occupied in recent weeks as they gear up for the visit of the European champions.
City, meanwhile, have been making more history. The 4-0 win against Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup final in December was their fifth trophy of the calendar year, making them the first English club to achieve the feat. That proved to be the second of nine straight wins heading into Saturday's Premier League game with Everton.
Possible line-ups
Copenhagen: To follow
Suspended: Lerager
Misses next match if booked: Meling, Vavro
Man City: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias
Squad changes
Copenhagen
In: Magnus Mattsson, Oscar Gadeberg Buur*, Scott McKenna, Rúnar Rúnarsson
Out: Andreas Dithmer, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mateo Tanlongo
Man City
In: None
Out: Kalvin Phillips
* List B
Form guide
Copenhagen
Form: WWLLDL
Most recent result: Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray, 12/12, Group A
Danish Super League table
Man City
Form: WWWWWW
Most recent result: Brentford 1-3 Man City, 05/02, English Premier League
English Premier League table
Expert predictions
Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter
To follow
Steve Bates, Man City reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "It was the most difficult draw possible. Manchester City are complete team with great individual players. They are the best club team in the world. Having said that, we showed last year that it is possible to get a good result at home against them. It's about taking our opportunities and producing a useful result that can take us to Manchester with a good starting point. I believe we can get a good result at Parken."
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach, speaking after their victory in the Club World Cup final: "Now we go to the shop, buy another book and start to write again. The titles we have won are unbelievable. People give credit just because we win. You have to look further than that. The moment we don't win, they will pick apart absolutely everything but that is what is nice. It is OK. We go again and we will see what happens."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.