Copenhagen vs Man City Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Copenhagen and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 13 February.

Copenhagen vs Man City at a glance When: Tuesday 13 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parken, Copenhagen

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Copenhagen vs Man City on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The story since completing the group stage has been somewhat different for these two sides. Copenhagen's victory against Galatasaray on Matchday 6 was their last competitive game, with friendlies and the Atlantic Cup keeping them occupied in recent weeks as they gear up for the visit of the European champions.

City, meanwhile, have been making more history. The 4-0 win against Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup final in December was their fifth trophy of the calendar year, making them the first English club to achieve the feat. That proved to be the second of nine straight wins heading into Saturday's Premier League game with Everton.

All of Copenhagen's Champions League group stage goals

Possible line-ups

Copenhagen: To follow

Suspended: Lerager

Misses next match if booked: Meling, Vavro

Man City: To follow

Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias

Squad changes

Copenhagen

In: Magnus Mattsson, Oscar Gadeberg Buur*, Scott McKenna, Rúnar Rúnarsson

Out: Andreas Dithmer, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Thomas Jørgensen, Mateo Tanlongo

Man City

In: None

Out: Kalvin Phillips

* List B

Form guide

Copenhagen

Form: WWLLDL

Most recent result: Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray, 12/12, Group A

Danish Super League table

Man City

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Brentford 1-3 Man City, 05/02, English Premier League

English Premier League table

All of Man City's Champions League goals so far

Expert predictions

Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter

To follow

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "It was the most difficult draw possible. Manchester City are complete team with great individual players. They are the best club team in the world. Having said that, we showed last year that it is possible to get a good result at home against them. It's about taking our opportunities and producing a useful result that can take us to Manchester with a good starting point. I believe we can get a good result at Parken."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach, speaking after their victory in the Club World Cup final: "Now we go to the shop, buy another book and start to write again. The titles we have won are unbelievable. People give credit just because we win. You have to look further than that. The moment we don't win, they will pick apart absolutely everything but that is what is nice. It is OK. We go again and we will see what happens."