UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Lazio vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Lazio and Bayern.

UEFA via Getty Images

Lazio and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 14 February.

Lazio vs Bayern at a glance

When: Wednesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Lazio vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Lazio will hope to avoid a nasty case of déjà vu as they take on Bayern in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 time for the second time. In the sides' only previous meetings, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané were among the scorers as the Bavarians won 4-1 in the equivalent game in Rome in 2020/21, and the German side then secured a 2-1 victory in the return leg too.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern steamrolled their way to the knockout stage by going unbeaten through Group A (W5 D1), despite being involved in a tough Bundesliga battle with Leverkusen. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio made it to this stage as Group E runners-up, but have struggled for form and consistency recently and are well off the pace in Serie A.

All of Lazio's Champions League group stage goals

Possible line-ups

Lazio: To follow
Suspended: Renzetti 
Misses next match if booked: Castellanos, Patric, Guendouzi, Pedro

Bayern: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Boey, Davies, Goretzka

Squad changes

Lazio
In: None
Out: Andrea Petta

Bayern
In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza
Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert

Form guide

Lazio
Form: LDLWWW
Most recent result: Atalanta 3-1 Lazio, 04/02, Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A table

Bayern
Form: WWWLWW
Most recent result: Bayern 3-1 Mönchengladbach, 03/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table

All of Bayern's Champions League goals so far

Expert predictions

Francesco Corda, Lazio reporter
To follow

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach: "When I talk about my team lacking in horsepower, I am not just talking physically, but also mentally. At times we are short of these aspects, even if we are top in many other statistics. I see teams who don't move as much as we do, but they do it with greater acceleration."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "I never played against Lazio, we are looking forward to this challenge. We must not let ourselves get taken in by the current Serie A table. Lazio are an important club with great fans. They have a very experienced coach who is always ready to surprise you."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

©Getty Images

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Selected for you

Meet your last-16 opponents
Live 07/02/2024

Meet your last-16 opponents

Last 16: What to look out for
Live 07/02/2024

Last 16: What to look out for

Champions League form guide
Live 06/02/2024

Champions League form guide

Champions League transfers
Live 01/02/2024

Champions League transfers