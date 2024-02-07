Lazio vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Lazio and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 14 February.

Lazio vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where to watch Lazio vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Lazio will hope to avoid a nasty case of déjà vu as they take on Bayern in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 time for the second time. In the sides' only previous meetings, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané were among the scorers as the Bavarians won 4-1 in the equivalent game in Rome in 2020/21, and the German side then secured a 2-1 victory in the return leg too.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern steamrolled their way to the knockout stage by going unbeaten through Group A (W5 D1), despite being involved in a tough Bundesliga battle with Leverkusen. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio made it to this stage as Group E runners-up, but have struggled for form and consistency recently and are well off the pace in Serie A.

All of Lazio's Champions League group stage goals

Possible line-ups

Lazio: To follow

Suspended: Renzetti

Misses next match if booked: Castellanos, Patric, Guendouzi, Pedro

Bayern: To follow

Misses next match if booked: Boey, Davies, Goretzka

Squad changes

Lazio

In: None

Out: Andrea Petta

Bayern

In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza

Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert

Form guide

Lazio

Form: LDLWWW

Most recent result: Atalanta 3-1 Lazio, 04/02, Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A table

Bayern

Form: WWWLWW

Most recent result: Bayern 3-1 Mönchengladbach, 03/02, German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga table

All of Bayern's Champions League goals so far

Expert predictions

Francesco Corda, Lazio reporter

To follow

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach: "When I talk about my team lacking in horsepower, I am not just talking physically, but also mentally. At times we are short of these aspects, even if we are top in many other statistics. I see teams who don't move as much as we do, but they do it with greater acceleration."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "I never played against Lazio, we are looking forward to this challenge. We must not let ourselves get taken in by the current Serie A table. Lazio are an important club with great fans. They have a very experienced coach who is always ready to surprise you."