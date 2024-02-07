Lazio vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Lazio and Bayern.
Article top media content
Article body
Lazio and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 14 February.
Lazio vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Lazio vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Lazio will hope to avoid a nasty case of déjà vu as they take on Bayern in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 time for the second time. In the sides' only previous meetings, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané were among the scorers as the Bavarians won 4-1 in the equivalent game in Rome in 2020/21, and the German side then secured a 2-1 victory in the return leg too.
Thomas Tuchel's Bayern steamrolled their way to the knockout stage by going unbeaten through Group A (W5 D1), despite being involved in a tough Bundesliga battle with Leverkusen. Maurizio Sarri's Lazio made it to this stage as Group E runners-up, but have struggled for form and consistency recently and are well off the pace in Serie A.
Possible line-ups
Lazio: To follow
Suspended: Renzetti
Misses next match if booked: Castellanos, Patric, Guendouzi, Pedro
Bayern: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Boey, Davies, Goretzka
Squad changes
Lazio
In: None
Out: Andrea Petta
Bayern
In: Sacha Boey, Eric Dier, Bryan Zaragoza
Out: Luca Denk, Leon Markert
Form guide
Lazio
Form: LDLWWW
Most recent result: Atalanta 3-1 Lazio, 04/02, Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A table
Bayern
Form: WWWLWW
Most recent result: Bayern 3-1 Mönchengladbach, 03/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table
Expert predictions
Francesco Corda, Lazio reporter
To follow
James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach: "When I talk about my team lacking in horsepower, I am not just talking physically, but also mentally. At times we are short of these aspects, even if we are top in many other statistics. I see teams who don't move as much as we do, but they do it with greater acceleration."
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "I never played against Lazio, we are looking forward to this challenge. We must not let ourselves get taken in by the current Serie A table. Lazio are an important club with great fans. They have a very experienced coach who is always ready to surprise you."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.