Inter vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Inter and Atlético de Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 20 February.

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 20 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where to watch Inter vs Atlético de Madrid on TV

What do you need to know?

The sides are meeting for only the second time in UEFA club competition, with their first encounter coming in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup, when Europa League winners Atlético prevailed 2-0 against European champions Inter at the Stade Louis II in Monaco thanks to goals from José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Agüero.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter made it through the group stage unbeaten (W3 D3) and have been excelling in Serie A, where they top the table. Atlético are a little off the pace in the Spanish Liga, but also did not lose a game in the group stage (W4 D2), and coach Diego Simeone will be enthused at the prospect of returning to Inter, where he played from 1997 to 1999, notably winning the UEFA Cup in 1997/98.

All of Inter's Champions League goals so far

Possible line-ups

Inter: To follow

Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Martínez, Mkhitaryan

Atlético de Madrid: To follow

Misses next match if booked: Lino

Squad changes

Inter

In: Tajon Buchanan

Out: Juan Cuadrado

Atlético de Madrid

In: Gabriel Paulista, Horațiu Moldovan, Arthur Vermeeren

Out: Çağlar Söyüncü, Javier Galán, Ivo Grbić

Form guide

Inter

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Inter 1-0 Juventus, 04/02, Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A table

Atlético de Madrid

Form: DWWWWW

Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid, 04/02, Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga table

Every Atlético de Madrid Champions League group stage goal

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

To follow

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Atlético have played two [Champions League] finals in the last ten years and have a great tradition in this competition. Our club is no different and we want to try to dream again to give our fans more joy. They will be two battles. We will work to be ready."

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "It will be a very difficult tie. Inter are extraordinary at the moment; I like how they play. Last year they went on a great journey in this competition. I still have wonderful memories of my time in Milan."