Inter vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Inter and Atlético de Madrid.
Inter and Atlético de Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 20 February.
Inter vs Atlético de Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 20 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Inter vs Atlético de Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The sides are meeting for only the second time in UEFA club competition, with their first encounter coming in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup, when Europa League winners Atlético prevailed 2-0 against European champions Inter at the Stade Louis II in Monaco thanks to goals from José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Agüero.
Simone Inzaghi's Inter made it through the group stage unbeaten (W3 D3) and have been excelling in Serie A, where they top the table. Atlético are a little off the pace in the Spanish Liga, but also did not lose a game in the group stage (W4 D2), and coach Diego Simeone will be enthused at the prospect of returning to Inter, where he played from 1997 to 1999, notably winning the UEFA Cup in 1997/98.
Possible line-ups
Inter: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Martínez, Mkhitaryan
Atlético de Madrid: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Lino
Squad changes
Inter
In: Tajon Buchanan
Out: Juan Cuadrado
Atlético de Madrid
In: Gabriel Paulista, Horațiu Moldovan, Arthur Vermeeren
Out: Çağlar Söyüncü, Javier Galán, Ivo Grbić
Form guide
Inter
Form: WWWWWW
Most recent result: Inter 1-0 Juventus, 04/02, Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A table
Atlético de Madrid
Form: DWWWWW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid, 04/02, Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga table
Expert predictions
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
To follow
Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Atlético have played two [Champions League] finals in the last ten years and have a great tradition in this competition. Our club is no different and we want to try to dream again to give our fans more joy. They will be two battles. We will work to be ready."
Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "It will be a very difficult tie. Inter are extraordinary at the moment; I like how they play. Last year they went on a great journey in this competition. I still have wonderful memories of my time in Milan."
