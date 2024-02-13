Copenhagen 1-3 Man City: De Bruyne inspires holders to victory

Kevin De Bruyne was at the heart of a controlling Manchester City performance as the defence of their title continued in emphatic fashion with a 3-1 victory against Copenhagen in the opening installment of their round of 16 tie.

Key moments 10': De Bruyne powers in precise finish

34': Mattsson curls in impressive leveller

45+1': Bernardo Silva pounces to restore lead

54': Grabara makes fine one-handed stop from De Bruyne

90+2': Foden clips in from close range

Match in brief: Clinical City take control

Kevin De Bruyne powers City in front in the tenth minute Getty Images

Pep Guardiola was able to restore Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish to the starting line-up, and both proved integral as the holders dominated the early proceedings.

The Belgian international almost put the reigning champions in front inside three minutes, his deft header from Nathan Aké's centre flying wide, but made no mistake shortly afterwards with a powerful finish from an acute angle after a clever reverse ball from Phil Foden.

City's momentum was disrupted midway through the first half as Grealish limped off, but Erling Haaland's acrobatic volley just before the half-hour almost doubled their advantage.

Magnus Mattsson plants his strike out of Ederson's reach FrontzoneSport via Getty Images

The hosts, featuring at this stage for just the second time, scored their first Champions League knockout goal when debutant Magnus Mattsson was quickest to react after Mohamed Elyounoussi's shot had been charged down, curling a delicious right-footed effort out of Ederson's reach from the edge of the area.

But it was a piece of quick thinking from Bernardo Silva that restored the Premier League outfit's lead just before the break, the Portuguese midfielder pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area to prod a deft finish past the advancing Kamil Grabara, the opportunity arising after De Bruyne's persistence.

Bernardo Silva's instinctive strike restored the visitors' advantage Getty Images

Only a fine one-handed Grabara save prevented De Bruyne from extending the visitors' lead soon after the interval, the home goalkeeper somehow turning the City playmaker's vicious right-footed effort around the post. Substitute Jérémy Doku also found the Copenhagen No1 in fine form after cutting in from the left and unleashing a powerful curling strike.

Grabara's double save to deny Haaland in added time looked to have kept Copenhagen in touching distance, but De Bruyne had other ideas. The playmaker linked up superbly with Foden yet again, exchanging incisive passes to allow the English international a straightforward finish from just to the right of the penalty spot.

Phil Foden seals the victory late on Getty Images

As it happened: Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter

There was no doubt that Copenhagen were the underdogs coming into the match. They overcame the early goal and put in an honourable showing against the reigning champions. Jacob Neestrup's men tried to play to their strengths and had the treble-winners on the ropes after Mattsson's equaliser. However, Man City are defending champions for a reason, and that showed over the 90 minutes. All things considered, a narrow loss is not too bad a result for Copenhagen ahead of the second leg.

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

A vital away victory, even if the required third goal was a long time coming. City were in full control and although Copenhagen were brave, committed and dogged, this was a masterclass in how to navigate a tricky tie on the road. In the end, Copenhagen couldn't deny Foden the late goal which gives the defending champions huge momentum for the second leg – and possibly one foot in the quarter-finals.

Reaction

Guardiola was able to celebrate victory on a milestone match AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "City came with a very professional mindset. They took control of the game from the first second, and the first 20 minutes were pure survival for us. But I'm quite satisfied with the latter stages of the first half. We grew into the match and got a goal. With a little bit more luck and quality, it would have been 1-1 at half-time."

Pep Guardiola, Man City manager, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was really, really good. I'm so proud we played at that tempo, it was perfect. We were patient in the right moments. I'm really proud of the team again, but it's not done. The third goal helps us a lot and hopefully we can get to the next round at home in front of our own fans."

Kevin De Bruyne, Man City midfielder, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was tough. We started well, then made one mistake and they pounced on it. But I think we played a really good game, and in the second half, we could have scored more. Luckily, in the end, we scored the third, so it's a little bit of an advantage now."

Phil Foden, Man City midfielder, speaking to TNT Sports: "It's important to have Kev [De Bruyne] back, he's such an important player for us. When a team plays a low block, it's important to have runners in behind and Kev notices the right time to make that movement. It makes my job easier."

De Bruyne: 'We have an advantage now'

Joleon Lescott, TNT Sports "It was a very professional, complete performance. There was a period in the first half where Copenhagen were in the game. The momentum shifted a little bit, but over the course of the game, Man City were in control."

Key stats

Both De Bruyne and Silva's last ten goals in this competition have come in the knockout rounds.

Mattsson's equaliser was the first goal scored by a Danish side in the Champions League knockout stages.

This was Guardiola's 450th match in charge of Manchester City across all competitions.

Foden made his 50th Champions League appearance – he is the youngest Englishman to reach that landmark, at the age of 23 years 261 days.

Silva's strike was his eighth of the season, surpassing his total of seven from the whole of the 2022/23 campaign.

Man City recorded their ninth successive win in this competition; the longest such run by an English side in the UEFA Champions League

To follow

Line-ups

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Mattsson (Larsson 81), Falk, Diogo Gonçalves (Højlund 70); Achouri (Sørensen 81), Claesson (Cornelius 55), Elyounoussi

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Aké; Rodri, Bernardo Silva (Matheus Nunes 78); Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish (Doku 21); Haaland