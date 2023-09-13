Champions League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

The 32 teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage are battling for the ultimate prize in football.

UEFA.com keeps track of their form and league position, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.

Form: DWWDWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Union SG 2-2 Antwerp, 03/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 8th in Belgian Pro League

Next Champions League game: Barcelona vs Antwerp, 19/09, Group H

Antwerp won their first Belgian top flight title since 1957 last season, but were forced to settle for a second domestic draw in a row as a late Union SG penalty denied them all three points. Mark van Bommel's side are playing UEFA Champions League group stage football for the very first time.

Form: WDWWW

Most recent result: Arsenal 3-1 Man United, 03/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 5th in English Premier League

Next Champions League game: Arsenal vs PSV, 20/09, Group B

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a thrilling late victory against Man United. Declan Rice scored his first goal for the club since his summer move from West Ham in the 96th minute before Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the win five minutes later.

Form: WDW

Most recent result: Rayo Vallecano 0-7 Atlético, 28/08, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 4th in Spanish La Liga

Next Champions League game: Lazio vs Atlético, 19/09, Group E

Diego Simeone's side got their biggest ever away win in La Liga with a thumping 7-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano. It is also only the second time Atlético have scored seven in a Liga match in the 21st century and the first since their defeat of Getafe by the same scoreline in 2013.

Form: WWWD

Most recent result: Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona, 03/09, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 3rd in Spanish La Liga

Next Champions League game: Barcelona vs Antwerp, 19/09, Group H

Barcelona's attempts to defend their La Liga crown continued positively courtesy of a narrow 2-1 win against Osasuna. Robert Lewandowski scored for a second consecutive match, his 85th-minute penalty sealing the three points.

Form: WWWL

Most recent result: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Bayern, 02/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 2nd in German Bundesliga

Next Champions League game: Bayern vs Man United, 20/09, Group A

Bayern continued their quest for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title after coming from behind to win at Mönchengladbach. No other team across Europe's top five leagues have managed more than nine in a row (Juventus, 2012–20)

Form: WWWLW

Most recent result: Benfica 4-0 Vitória SC, 02/09, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Next Champions League game: Benfica vs Salzburg, 20/09, Group D

Ángel Di María scored his third goal in four league matches to help Benfica see off Vitória and continue his fine start since returning to his old club. Benfica are looking to defend the domestic title they won last year after going three seasons without finishing top between 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Form: DWWWWL

Most recent result: Braga 1-1 Sporting CP, 03/09, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where they stand: 9th in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Next Champions League game: Braga vs Napoli, 20/09, Group C

Artur Jorge's team's inconsistent start to the new domestic campaign continued with a draw against Sporting CP. Braga have never won the Primeira Liga but will hope to at least mount a strong challenge for the title this season.

Form: WDLWW

Most recent result: Rangers 0-1 Celtic, 03/09, Scottish Premiership

Where they stand: 1st in Scottish Premiership

Next Champions League game: Feyenoord vs Celtic, 19/09, Group E

Kyogo Furuhashi scored in an Old Firm derby for the fourth time this year to help his team beat Rangers at Ibrox. It was also the Japanese forward's 50th goal in total for the Bhoys as they moved level on points with Motherwell at the top of the table.

Form: WDLWWW

Most recent result: Copenhagen 2-0 Viborg, 03/09, Danish Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Danish Super League

Next Champions League game: Galatasaray vs Copenhagen, 20/09, Group A

Jacob Neestrup's team recovered from a surprise home defeat to Silkeborg in their previous Danish Super League game by comfortably beating Viborg. Copenhagen are looking to win their third title in a row.

Form: WLWWWW

Most recent result: Crvena zvezda 2-1 Novi Pazar, 02/09, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Serbian Super League

Next Champions League game: Man City vs Crvena zvezda, 19/09, Group G

Crvena zvezda bounced back from the 3-2 loss to Voždovac by defeating Novi Pazar. They are going for what would be a record-breaking seventh Serbian Super League title in a row, with Partizan having also won the league on six consecutive occasions between 2008 and 2013.

Form: DDWW

Most recent result: Dortmund 2-2 Heidenheim, 01/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 9th in German Bundesliga

Next Champions League game: Paris vs Dortmund, 19/09, Group F

Dortmund let a two-goal lead slip to draw with newly-promoted Heidenheim. It was only the second time they had failed to win a Bundesliga home game in 2023 in 12 matches, the other occasion the 2-2 draw with Mainz on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Form: WWDDL

Most recent result: Utrecht 1-5 Feyenoord, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Next Champions League game: Feyenoord vs Celtic, 19/09, Group E

Feyenoord have now scored an impressive 13 goals in their last three games following their thrashing of Utrecht. Yakuba Minteh got his first goal since joining the Dutch champions on loan from Newcastle by adding the fifth in stoppage time.

Form: WWWWWD

Most recent result: Gaziantep 0-3 Galatasaray, 02/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Turkish Super League

Next Champions League game: Galatasaray vs Copenhagen, 20/09, Group A

Galatasaray's fine start to the new season continued thanks to a comfortable 3-0 with against Gaziantep. Mauro Icardi got two of the goals, and the Argentinian forward has now scored in his last five games in all competitions, hitting seven during that sequence.

Form: WWW

Most recent result: Inter 4-0 Fiorentina, 03/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 1st in Italian Serie A

Next Champions League game: Real Sociedad vs Inter, 20/09, Group D

Inter continued their 100% start to the new campaign and edged ahead of rivals Milan at the top of Serie A on goal difference thanks to a 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina. Lautaro Martínez scored twice to move to the top of the league's scoring charts with five, one above Milan's Olivier Giroud.

Form: WLL

Most recent result: Napoli 1-2 Lazio, 02/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 12th in Italian Serie A

Next Champions League game: Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid, 19/09, Group E

Lazio recovered from a surprise home loss to Genoa by defeating Serie A champions Napoli away from home for their first league win of the season. Summer signing Daichi Kamada scored the winner, his first goal for his new club.

Form: WWLW

Most recent result: Union Berlin 0-3 Leipzig, 03/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 4th in German Bundesliga

Next Champions League game: Young Boys vs Leipzig, 19/09, Group G

Xavi Simons scored for the second game in a row as Leipzig followed up the 5-1 win against Stuttgart with a 3-0 away victory at Union Berlin. Marco Rose's side are looking to finish in the top four for the sixth consecutive season.

Form: LLDL

Most recent result: Monaco 3-0 Lens, 02/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 17th in French Ligue 1

Next Champions League game: Sevilla vs Lens, 20/09, Group B

Lens' difficult start to the new campaign continued with a 3-0 defeat at Monaco. They have now not won a competitive fixture since the 3-1 defeat of Auxerre on 3 June, the final day of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season.

Form: WWWWWL

Most recent result: Man City 5-1 Fulham, 02/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League

Next Champions League game: Man City vs Crvena zvezda, 19/09, Group G

Man City have won their opening four Premier League matches for the first time since 2016/17 after seeing off Fulham at home. Erling Haaland got his seventh hat-trick in total for City and is the Premier League's top scorer with six goals.

Form: LWLW

Most recent result: Arsenal 3-1 Man United, 03/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 11th in English Premier League

Next Champions League game: Bayern vs Man United, 20/09, Group A

United failed to win for the sixth Premier League trip in a row to Arsenal as they were defeated 3-1. Erik ten Hag's team are yet to record an away victory this season but have not lost at home since a 0-1 UEFA Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad in September 2022.

Form: WWW

Most recent result: Roma 1-2 Milan, 01/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 2nd in Italian Serie A

Next Champions League game: Milan vs Newcastle, 19/09, Group F

Milan's perfect start to the new Serie A campaign continued with a battling 2-1 victory away against Roma. The Rossoneri are hoping to win their 20th league title this season; they are level with Inter on 19, behind only Juventus (36).

Form: LWW

Most recent result: Napoli 1-2 Lazio, 02/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 6th in Italian Serie A

Next Champions League game: Braga vs Napoli, 20/09, Group C

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli lost their first game of the season with a home defeat to fellow Champions League group stage contenders Lazio. Napoli are attempting to defend their title for the first ever time, having won the league three times in their history.

Form: LLLW

Most recent result: Brighton 3-1 Newcastle, 02/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League

Next Champions League game: Milan vs Newcastle, 19/09, Group F

The Magpies went down at Brighton to make it three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since April 2022. They are looking to finish in the top four of the division for only the second time since the 2002/03 campaign.

Form: WWDD

Most recent result: Lyon 1-4 Paris, 03/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 2nd in French Ligue 1

Next Champions League game: Paris vs Dortmund, 19/09, Group F

Kylian Mbappé scored for the fifth time in three Ligue 1 matches as Paris kept their unbeaten start to the new domestic campaign going with victory against Lyon. Luis Enrique's outfit are aiming for a tenth title in 12 years.

Form: DWWWL

Most recent result: Porto 1-1 Arouca, 03/09, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Next Champions League game: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto, 19/09, Group H

Porto dropped points for the first time this season in the Primeira Liga despite Evalinson's remarkable 109th-minute equaliser against Arouca. They are looking to win a 31st Primeira Liga title; only Benfica, with 38, have more.

Form: WWDWWW

Most recent result: RKC Waalwijk 0-4 PSV, 02/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie

Next Champions League game: Arsenal vs PSV, 20/09, Group B

PSV's impressive goalscoring run continued in the 4-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk. They have now scored three goals or more in five of their last seven games in all competitions and have not lost since a 3-0 Europa League play-off first leg defeat at Sevilla in February.

Form: WWWW

Most recent result: Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe, 02/09, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish La Liga

Next Champions League game: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 20/09, Group C

Summer signing Jude Bellingham continued his run of scoring in every game so far this season with an added-time winner against Getafe. The English midfielder is top of the La Liga scoring charts with five goals.

Form: WDDD

Most recent result: Real Sociedad 5-3 Granada, 02/09, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 8th in Spanish La Liga

Next Champions League game: Real Sociedad vs Inter, 20/09, Group D

La Real remain unbeaten so far this season and turned the style on in an entertaining 5-3 victory against Granada. Their last defeat came on the penultimate day of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign against Atlético de Madrid, but they have not lost at home in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Form: WWWW

Most recent result: Salzburg 2-0 Rapid Wien, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga

Where they stand: 1st in Austrian Bundesliga

Next Champions League game: Benfica vs Salzburg, 20/09, Group D

Salzburg's perfect start to the new Austrian Bundesliga season continued with a win against Rapid Wien. An 11th league title in a row is in their sights, which would take them to 18 in total. Only Austria Wien (24) and Rapid Wien (32) have won more.

Form: LLLL

Most recent result: Sevilla 1-2 Girona, 26/08, Spanish La Liga

Where they stand: 20th in Spanish La Liga

Next Champions League game: Sevilla vs Lens, 20/09, Group B

Sevilla's defeat to Girona has left them rooted at the bottom of the La Liga table. The Andalusians have lost their first three Liga games for the first time, the UEFA Super Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Man City adding to a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Form: WWDW

Most recent result: Mynai 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk, 02/09, Ukrainian Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League

Next Champions League game: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto, 19/09, Group H

Patrick van Leeuwen's side made it three wins in four game at the start of the new Ukrainian Premier League season with a comfortable victory against Mynai. Shakhtar are looking to defend the title they won last year and win their 15th in total.

Form: LWWW

Most recent result: Union Berlin 0-3 Leipzig, 03/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 5th in German Bundesliga

Next Champions League game: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 20/09, Group C

Following two consecutive 4-1 wins to get their new Bundesliga campaign under way, Union Berlin came unstuck with a 0-3 home defeat to Leipzig. Like Antwerp, the club are playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time.

Form: WWDWDW

Most recent result: Servette 0-1 Young Boys, 03/09, Swiss Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Swiss Super League

Next Champions League game: Young Boys vs Leipzig, 19/09, Group G