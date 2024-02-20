What to look out for in the Champions League round of 16 first legs week two Wednesday

Mouth-watering ties involving Napoli against Barcelona and Porto against Arsenal are on the menu as the UEFA Champions League knockout stage continues.

Here are some key talking points ahead of final set of round of 16 first legs.

Round of 16 schedule

Tuesday 20 February

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid PSV vs Dortmund

Wednesday 21 February

Porto vs Arsenal Napoli vs Barcelona

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Evanilson to prey on Arsenal nerves?

Porto will draw comfort from the fact they overcame a star-studded Arsenal side in the first leg at this stage back in 2010, thanks in no small part to the brilliance of Radamel Falcao. They have a striker in a similarly rich vein of form this time around too in Evanilson. Having struck four times in their group stage games against Antwerp, the forward has started 2024 with a bang as well, finding the net eight times in his last six outings before their weekend game.

The good news for Arsenal is that they are in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2016/17. The bad news is that they have lost their last six first-leg matches in the round of 16 and their last seven ties overall at this stage of Europe's premier club competition – records Mikel Arteta's men will be desperate to consign to history.

All of Porto's Champions League goals so far

Turning point in Naples?

Rewind 12 months and both Napoli and Barcelona were riding the crest of a wave, with both striding towards domestic titles. Things look decidedly different now, however. Monday's appointment of Francesco Calzona makes him their third coach of the season following Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri, with the Partenopei inconsistent and in danger of missing out on European football altogether next season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are leaking goals, off the pace in the Spanish title race and coach Xavi Hernández has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season. There is cause for optimism in the emergence of new signing Vitor Roque and the increasing influence of young ace Lamine Yamal, and both could be significant in a tie that seems too close to call on paper.

2020 Barcelona vs Napoli highlights

Further ahead

The second legs of the round of 16 ties start on 5 March, with Bayern and Real Sociedad looking to overturn deficits on the opening night.

The Arsenal versus Porto and Barcelona against Napoli return games take place on 12 March, with Atlético facing Inter and Dortmund hosting PSV the following night.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on 15 March.