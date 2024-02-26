Atlético de Madrid vs Inter Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Atlético de Madrid and Inter meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 13 March.

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter at a glance When: Wednesday 13 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Inter on TV

What do you need to know?

Inter travel to Madrid with a narrow 1-0 lead courtesy of Marko Arnautović's goal 11 minutes from time in the first instalment on 20 February. Last season's runners-up might even have built up a greater advantage, but a combination of imprecise finishing and Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak mean the tie remains very much in the balance. The draws for the remainder of the competition on 15 March await the victors.

Highlights: Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Atlético de Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLWLLD﻿

Most recent result: Almería 2-2 Atlético de Madrid, 24/02, Spanish La Liga

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Most recent result: Lecce 0-4 Inter, 25/02, Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

Overall, the first leg was fairly balanced, but Inter did show more creativity throughout and Atlético's struggles away from home in Europe continued. Diego Simeone's side will be thankful to trail by only one goal, having failed to create anything of note at the Stadio San Siro. Everything is still to play for.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

The tie remains wide open, but Inter created enough chances after the break in the first leg to warrant taking a bigger lead to the Spanish capital. Yann Sommer kept his 21st clean sheet of the season in that game, underlining Inter's defensive solidity. It is sure to stand them in good stead at the Estadio Metropolitano.

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "We competed quite well [in the first leg]. We were close to what we were looking for, to block a bit of the very good attack that a team like Inter generates. In the end, they took advantage of many situations where we lost balls to counterattack and created good goalscoring chances."

Lautaro Martínez reaction to Inter win

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "[The first leg] leaves us with positive feelings; it was an extraordinary performance from the lads against great opponents. Our only regret was that the winning margin wasn't greater because it will be an intense match in Madrid.

"So far this season, we have done very well, but the most important months are March and April. The lads have to keep going. I like to see them training, but we know what difficulties will come: tight matches, tiredness, injuries."