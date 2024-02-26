Dortmund vs PSV Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday, February 26, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Dortmund and PSV.
Dortmund and PSV meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 13 March.
Dortmund vs PSV at a glance
When: Wednesday 13 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Dortmund vs PSV on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
There was little to choose between the teams in the first leg on 20 February. Dortmund took early control, and were good value for Donyell Malen's opener against his old club. PSV battled back well, though, cancelling out the visitors' lead through Luuk de Jong's penalty, and there were chances for a winner at both ends before the two former European champions shared the spoils. The victors advance to the draw for the remainder of the competition on Friday 15 March.
Predicted line-ups
Dortmund: To follow
Suspended: TBC
Misses next match if booked: TBC
PSV: To follow
Suspended: TBC
Misses next match if booked: TBC
Form guide
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDWDW
Most recent result: Dortmund 2-3 Hoffenheim, 25/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table
PSV
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDW
Most recent result: PEC Zwolle 1-7 PSV, 24/02, Dutch Eredivisie
Dutch Eredivisie table
Expert predictions
Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
BVB gradually let control of the game slip in the first leg and, in the end, could count themselves thankful for the draw. PSV presented major challenges to the Bundesliga side, and at home Edin Terzić's team will need to rediscover their magic from the group stage or risk elimination by the Eredivisie pacesetters.
Derek Brookman, PSV reporter
The first leg was a real ding-dong contest in which, overall, PSV probably had more right to win than their Bundesliga opponents. Several home players had clear sights of goal, but none could emulate De Jong in finding the Dortmund net. Nonetheless, Peter Bosz's side travel to Germany with the justified belief that they can progress to the next round.
What the coaches say
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We still have everything in our own hands. We need to win our home game, but you have to win home games if you want to achieve something. PSV are not where they are for nothing, but I think we still have a good chance of reaching the next round. We need to get it right in the home game."
Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "The first leg was an open game, very intense. Dortmund didn't counter very often and we had the match under control, so in that respect it's a pity we didn't score a second. Everything is still possible. We've already shown this season that we can get results away from home. Particularly when you consider how we took control [in the first leg] when we had possession."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.