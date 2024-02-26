Dortmund vs PSV Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Dortmund and PSV meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 13 March.

Dortmund vs PSV at a glance When: Wednesday 13 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

What do you need to know?

There was little to choose between the teams in the first leg on 20 February. Dortmund took early control, and were good value for Donyell Malen's opener against his old club. PSV battled back well, though, cancelling out the visitors' lead through Luuk de Jong's penalty, and there were chances for a winner at both ends before the two former European champions shared the spoils. The victors advance to the draw for the remainder of the competition on Friday 15 March.

Highlights: PSV 1-1 Dortmund

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDWDW

Most recent result: Dortmund 2-3 Hoffenheim, 25/02, German Bundesliga

PSV

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWDW﻿

Most recent result: PEC Zwolle 1-7 PSV, 24/02, Dutch Eredivisie﻿﻿

Expert predictions

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

BVB gradually let control of the game slip in the first leg and, in the end, could count themselves thankful for the draw. PSV presented major challenges to the Bundesliga side, and at home Edin Terzić's team will need to rediscover their magic from the group stage or risk elimination by the Eredivisie pacesetters.

Derek Brookman, PSV reporter

The first leg was a real ding-dong contest in which, overall, PSV probably had more right to win than their Bundesliga opponents. Several home players had clear sights of goal, but none could emulate De Jong in finding the Dortmund net. Nonetheless, Peter Bosz's side travel to Germany with the justified belief that they can progress to the next round.

What the coaches say

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "We still have everything in our own hands. We need to win our home game, but you have to win home games if you want to achieve something. PSV are not where they are for nothing, but I think we still have a good chance of reaching the next round. We need to get it right in the home game."

Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "The first leg was an open game, very intense. Dortmund didn't counter very often and we had the match under control, so in that respect it's a pity we didn't score a second. Everything is still possible. We've already shown this season that we can get results away from home. Particularly when you consider how we took control [in the first leg] when we had possession."