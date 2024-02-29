What happens if the UEFA Champions League winners have also qualified for the league phase via their domestic league position?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League winners will automatically qualify for next season's league phase – but what happens if they have also earned a place via their domestic league position?

Post-2024 format explained

One of the main principles of the new European club competition format post-2024 is the important role of the club coefficient – namely the club's performance in European competition over the current five-year period.

It is for this reason, from 2024/25 onwards, should the UEFA Champions League winners have also qualified for the league phase via their domestic league position, the club with the best individual coefficient of all the domestic champions involved in qualifying (the domestic champions of associations 11 to 55*) will enter the league phase directly instead of the original round they had qualified for.

Note that the domestic title winners from associations one to ten will have already automatically qualified for the league phase.

What does this mean in practice?

The top ten coefficients for the current league leaders from associations 11-55 are as follows:

Young Boys (SUI) – 34.500

Qarabağ (AZE) – 32.000﻿

Galatasaray (TUR) – 31.500

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – 30.500

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – 28.000

Ludogorets (BUL) – 26.000

Partizan (SRB) – 25.500

Sparta Praha (CZE) – 22.500

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) – 20.000

Malmö (SWE) – 18.500



The top ten coefficients for all clubs from associations 11–55 are as follows:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – 63.000 (4th in domestic league)

Slavia Praha (CZE) – 53.000 (2nd)

Basel (SUI) – 52.000 (8th)

Copenhagen (DEN) – 51.500 (2nd)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) – 48.000 (3rd)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) – 40.000 (2nd)

Olympiacos (GRE) – 36.000 (4th)

PAOK (GRE) – 35.000 (2nd)

Ferencváros (HUN) – 35.000 (2nd)

Young Boys (SUI) – 34.500 (1st)

Young Boys would qualify as it stands: As current leaders of the Swiss Super League, Young Boys would, as it stands, take the UEFA Champions League winners' league phase berth should such rebalancing be required. This is because they have the highest coefficient of all the clubs currently top of their domestic leagues from associations 11–55. The access list would subsequently be rebalanced accordingly.

It is important to underline that this ongoing process will take place simultaneously within the domestic competitions that will determine the national champion of each country as well as the knockout rounds of the European competitions, since most of the eligible clubs are participating in the European club competitions and therefore still have the potential to enhance their overall coefficient.

*Note that as Liechtenstein does not have its own domestic league, its clubs play in the Swiss football league system.