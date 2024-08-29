2024/25 Champions League: Who qualified for the league phase?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format. UEFA.com looks at the confirmed line-up for the inaugural league phase, the draw for which took place in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

England (4): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City

Spain (4): Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Real Madrid

Germany (5): Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart

Italy (5): Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus, Milan

France (4): Brest, Lille, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain

Austria (2): Salzburg, Sturm Graz

Netherlands (2): Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven

Portugal (2): Benfica, Sporting CP

Belgium (1): Club Brugge

Croatia (1): GNK Dinamo

Czechia (1): Sparta Praha

Scotland (1): Celtic

Serbia (1): Crvena Zvezda

Slovakia (1): Slovan Bratislava

Switzerland (1): Young Boys

Ukraine (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

Post-2024 format explained

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams qualified automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing was required as both of those title winners also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.

Two further places (Bologna and Dortmund) were filled by the European Performance Spots, while seven teams sealed their spots via qualifying: Crvena Zvezda, GNK Dinamo, Lille, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha and Young Boys.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.