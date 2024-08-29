2024/25 Champions League: Who qualified for the league phase?
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Article summary
Which clubs will line up in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format. UEFA.com looks at the confirmed line-up for the inaugural league phase, the draw for which took place in Monaco on Thursday 29 August.
2024/25 league phase qualifiers
England (4): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City
Spain (4): Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Real Madrid
Germany (5): Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart
Italy (5): Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus, Milan
France (4): Brest, Lille, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain
Austria (2): Salzburg, Sturm Graz
Netherlands (2): Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven
Portugal (2): Benfica, Sporting CP
Belgium (1): Club Brugge
Croatia (1): GNK Dinamo
Czechia (1): Sparta Praha
Scotland (1): Celtic
Serbia (1): Crvena Zvezda
Slovakia (1): Slovan Bratislava
Switzerland (1): Young Boys
Ukraine (1): Shakhtar Donetsk
Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?
Twenty-five teams qualified automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing was required as both of those title winners also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.
Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing (Benfica)
Two further places (Bologna and Dortmund) were filled by the European Performance Spots, while seven teams sealed their spots via qualifying: Crvena Zvezda, GNK Dinamo, Lille, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha and Young Boys.
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.