Priceless Moments of the week: A Kylian Mbappé masterclass and Bayern's unsung hero

Check out the achievements, underdog stories, late drama and rising stars that defined this week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

'Nice job' for Paris's Mbappé

"Irreplaceable" was the word French sports paper L’Équipe used to describe Kylian Mbappé after he struck twice at Real Sociedad to smooth Paris's passage to the quarter-finals. His first was a mighty darting finish after 15 minutes which knocked the home side off their stride, his second an elegantly dragged finish on the break early in the second half to kill off any hopes of a La Real comeback.

Mbappé is now on 46 goals in 69 Champions League appearances, and has become the second-youngest player to reach the 45-goal landmark, behind only Lionel Messi. Asked about his goalscoring performance in San Sebastian, he told UEFA.com with a shrug: "It's what I do. It's what I like to do, what I can do. My job is to help the team to score goals, to help the team offensively and defensively, and today I did a nice job."

Mbappé on Paris double: 'It's what I do'

Müller flies under the radar

Harry Kane hogged the headlines the morning after Bayern overturned a 1-0 deficit against Lazio, the Englishman striking twice in a 3-0 win in Munich, but if he were inclined to show off (which he rarely is), Thomas Müller could have claimed that his finish in first-half added time, Bayern's second goal of the night, was the moment that won it for the Bavarian side.

Having played for Bayern since 2008, the 34-year-old can seem like part of the furniture at the club, but his finish was a reminder that he owes his long career to consistency: only six players have scored more Champions League goals than Müller, his tally of 54 including 15 in round of 16 ties. "You just have to perform under the pressure," he told UEFA.com on Tuesday night. It's a principle he continues to live by.

Müller reaction to Bayern win

Copenhagen's moment of class

"We have played three very, very good teams in this competition, but Man City are just a level up." That was Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup's honest assessment after his side's adventure in this season's competition was ended by a 6-2 aggregate loss to the holders.

However, arguably the best goal at the City of Manchester Stadium was scored by the visitors. Close to the half-hour mark, Mohamed Elyounoussi drove forward and laid the ball off to Orri Óskarsson, before running onto the 19-year-old's wonderful back-heel and finishing precisely to give the travelling fans something to cheer about. It may not have changed the end result, but as Óskarsson said afterwards, "Personally, I'm delighted with the match. It was a good challenge for us and we fought well."

Elyounoussi's fantastic goal against Man City

Bellingham continues to shine

You just cannot keep Jude Bellingham quiet at the moment. The 20-year-old Real Madrid midfielder may not have scored as his side edged past Leipzig with a 2-1 aggregate win, but he did burst from deep and set up team-mate Vinícius Júnior for the crucial opener at the Bernabéu. Bellingham has now become the first English player to score at least four goals and four assists in a single Champions League campaign since Liverpool's Steven Gerrard in 2007/08.

"It wasn't the best performance, either from myself or from the team, but the main thing was to get through," he said after full time. "I'm still getting back to my best level [after injury] and it will take a bit of time." If Bellingham is capable of these magic moments while not at his best, the rest of the field will no doubt be fearing what he could bring when he is back up to speed in the quarter-finals.