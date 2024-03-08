What to look out for in the Champions League round of 16 second legs week two

We already know half of the quarter-finalists in this season's UEFA Champions League, and the remaining four will be decided once the last tranche of ties are concluded.

Here are some key talking points ahead of the second week of round of 16 second legs.

Round of 16 schedule

Next week's fixtures

Tuesday 12 March

Arsenal vs Porto Barcelona vs Napoli

Wednesday 13 March

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter Dortmund vs PSV

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Arsenal's round of 16 struggles

It was a familiar story for Arsenal as Galeno's stunning late winner condemned them to a 1-0 defeat in Porto. The Gunners have now lost their last seven first-leg matches at this stage, and have not progressed beyond the round of 16 since the 2009/10 season, being knocked out at this point on seven occasions since then.

They will be desperate to change that narrative in London in what should be a fascinating return. "I think it's about keeping our heads," said midfielder Declan Rice. "It's hard to concede that leg. Knowing how we play at home, with our fans and energy, I think you'll see a team on the front foot from the start and we'll be looking to do that."

Rice: 'A kick in the teeth'

Lewandowski vs Osimhen part two

The first leg between Barcelona and Napoli in Italy was a tale of two star strikers. Barça's Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a fine finish for his 93rd Champions League goal, before the ever-dangerous Victor Osimhen levelled things up 15 minutes later to leave this tie finely poised ahead of the return in Catalonia.

While there is quality oozing all the way through both these evenly-matched teams, it would come as no surprise if this tie is decided by one of the two men up front. "Because we didn't put the game to sleep, our rivals scored with their first effort on target," said Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, emphasising the importance of taking chances. "Now we'll give a big push to go through in front of our fans."

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Arnautović stakes his claim

For all the talk of Inter's impressive attacking duo of Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez being the main threat to Atlético de Madrid, in the end it was veteran forward Marko Arnautović who settled the first leg in Milan. The former Stoke and West Ham man came off the bench to make all the difference, firing home the winner with 11 minutes to go.

It will be intriguing now to see whether Inter coach Simone Inzaghi feels the 34-year-old Austrian has done enough to earn a place in the starting XI for the second leg in Madrid. "These are my opportunities: I come on to make the difference," Arnautović said. Will he once again be able to make an impact at the Estadio Metropolitano?

Player of the Match: Arnautović's Inter winner

Malen looks to haunt PSV again

It just had to be Donyell Malen who opened the scoring for Dortmund against his former club in the first leg in Eindhoven. The Dutch forward, who broke through at PSV before his move to Germany in 2021, refused to celebrate after his powerful top-corner finish put BVB ahead just beyond the 20-minute mark.

PSV fought back, and in Luuk de Jong they have a striker who guarantees goals – his second-half penalty to level the tie was his 28th of the season in all competitions. So, which of these former European champions will progress? Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck seems confident that home advantage will see his side over the line. "There will be 80,000 people there on a Champions League night," he said. "We are unbeatable there."

Emre Can: 'Dortmund will come back better'

Further ahead

The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place on Friday 15 March in Nyon, Switzerland.