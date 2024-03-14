Champions League quarter-final draw: Previous meetings and head-to-head records

With the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws set to take place on Friday, UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their possible opponents.

The draws are open, meaning that, for the first time in this campaign, clubs can face teams from their same domestic league. The previous meetings tallied below, however, include UEFA club competitions only; domestic results are not counted.

Previous meetings

Atlético P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22

Bayern P12 W3 D2 L7 F13 A27

Dortmund P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8

Man City N/A*

Paris P4 W1 D3 L0 F5 A4

Real Madrid P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

It has been 14 years since Arsenal last reached the quarter-finals of this competition. They bowed out to Barcelona in that tie in 2009/10; their previous last-eight win came against Villarreal in 2008/09.

Previous meetings

Arsenal P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Barcelona P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3*

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

Dortmund P6 W2 D1 L3 F5 A8

Man City P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Paris N/A

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16*

Atleti last reached this stage in 2021/22, losing out 1-0 on aggregate to Manchester City. Having also succumbed 2-1 to Leipzig in their one-legged 2019/20 quarter-final, the previous last-eight tie they came through was their victory against Leicester in 2016/17.

Previous meetings

Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11

Atlético P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5*

Bayern P15 W2 D2 L11 F16 A37

Dortmund P4 W2 D2 L0 F6 A2

Man City P6 W5 D0 L1 F12 A5

Paris P13 W5 D4 L4 F24 A21

Real Madrid P8 W2 D3 L3 F10 A13*

Xavi Hernández will stand down as Barcelona coach this summer, and will hope to do so as a Champions League winner, having steered the Blaugrana to their first quarter-final since 2020 – when they lost 8-2 in a single-legged tie against Bayern in Lisbon.

2020 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Previous meetings

Arsenal P12 W7 D2 L3 F27 A13

Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5

Barcelona P15 W11 D2 L2 F37 A16

Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*

Man City P8 W3 D1 L4 F11 A13

Paris P13 W7 D0 L6 F18 A15

Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41

Like Xavi, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed that he will leave the club this summer. The German champions have bowed out in the last eight in their last three campaigns: vs Paris in 2020/21, vs Villarreal in 2021/22 and vs Man City in 2022/23.

Previous meetings

Arsenal P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

Atlético P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A5

Barcelona P4 W0 D2 L2 F2 A6

Bayern P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*

Man City P6 W1 D2 L3 F5 A7

Paris P6 W1 D3 L2 F4 A7

Real Madrid P14 W3 D5 L6 F19 A24

In their last quarter-final appearance, in 2020/21, Dortmund lost out on aggregate to Man City, with Erling Haaland on the team sheet but not the scoresheet against his future employers. BVB are without a win in three Champions League last-eight ties since they beat Málaga en route to the 2012/13 decider.

Previous meetings

Arsenal N/A*

Atlético P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Barcelona P6 W1 D0 L5 F5 A12

Bayern P8 W4 D1 L2 F13 A11

Dortmund P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A5

Paris P7 W4 D2 L1 F9 A6

Real Madrid P10 W4 D3 L3 F17 A14

City overcame Bayern in the quarter-finals last season as they went on to win the biggest prize in European football for the first time. They have won their previous three last-eight ties, beating Dortmund in 2020/21 and Atlético in 2021/22.

2022 highlights: Man. City 1-0 Atlético

Previous meetings

Arsenal P4 W0 D3 L1 F4 A5

Atlético N/A

Barcelona P13 W4 D4 L5 F21 A24

Bayern P13 W6 D0 L7 F15 A18

Dortmund P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A4

Man City P7 W1 D2 L4 F6 A9

Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Paris's most recent quarter-final appearance came in 2020/21 when they edged out Bayern on the now-defunct away goals rule, but they were eliminated at this stage by Barcelona in both 2012/13 and 2014/15, and by Man City in 2015/16. They took four points from their two games against Dortmund in this season's group stage.

Previous meetings

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11*

Barcelona P8 W3 D3 L2 F13 A10*

Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Dortmund P14 W6 D5 L3 F24 A19

Man City P10 W3 D3 L4 F14 A17

Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16

The 14-time European champions have made it through the quarter-finals in the last three seasons (they missed out most recently in 2019/20, when they lost to Man City in the round of 16). They have come through 11 consecutive Champions League quarter-finals, last losing to Monaco in 2003/04.

* UEFA club competitions only