Champions League quarter-final records and statistics
Friday, 10 March 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have racked up the goals and appearances at this knockout stage; we open the quarter-final record book for the lowdown on all the best last-eight feats.
UEFA.com keeps track of all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final record holders.
Players
Which player has made the most appearances in the Champions League quarter-finals?
UEFA Champions League
23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
22 Gerard Piqué (Man United, Barcelona)
22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
21 Ryan Giggs (Man United)
21 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
21 Thomas Müller ( Bayern)
21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
European Cup
23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
22 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
22 Gerard Piqué (Man United, Barcelona)
22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
21 Ryan Giggs (Man United)
21 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
21 Thomas Müller ( Bayern)
21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
Which player has scored the most goals in the Champions League quarter-finals?
UEFA Champions League
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)
9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
European Cup
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
14 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)
9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League quarter-final game?
UEFA Champions League
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 06/04/2010)
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Bayern, 18/04/2017)
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg, 12/04/2016)
3 Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Man United, 23/04/2003)
3 Gerard López (Valencia vs Lazio, 05/04/2000)
3 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, 18/03/1998)
3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 06/04/2022)
European Cup
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 06/04/2010)
4 Sándor Kocsis (Barcelona vs Wolves, 02/03/1960)
4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid vs Wiener SC, 18/03/1959)
4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 23/01/1958)
(player's team listed first even if away)
Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League quarter-final tie?
UEFA Champions League only
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Bayern, 2016/17)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2021/22)
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 2009/10)
4 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, 1997/98)
Clubs
Which club has reached the Champions League quarter-finals the most times?
UEFA Champions League (including 2022/23)
21 Bayern
18 Barcelona
18 Real Madrid
14 Man United
12 Chelsea
12 Juventus
European Cup (including 2022/23)
37 Real Madrid
33 Bayern
22 Barcelona
19 Benfica
19 Juventus
19 Man United
17 Liverpool
Which club has reached the most successive Champions League quarter-finals?
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)
8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)
7 Bayern (2011/12–2017/18)
7 Real Madrid (1997/98–2003/04)
7 Man United (1996/97–2002/03)
Which club has won the most Champions League quarter-final ties?
UEFA Champions League
15 Real Madrid
12 Bayern*
11 Barcelona
8 Chelsea
7 Juventus
7 Man United
European Cup
31 Real Madrid
20 Bayern*
15 Barcelona
12 Liverpool
12 Man United
12 Juventus
Which club has lost the most Champions League quarter-final ties?
UEFA Champions League
8 Bayern
7 Barcelona*
7 Man United
6 Porto
5 Benfica
5 Juventus
4 Arsenal
4 Atlético
4 Dortmund
4 Inter
4 Paris
European Cup
12 Bayern
10 Benfica
7 Barcelona
7 Juventus
7 Man United
7 Porto
6 Barcelona*****
6 Real Madrid
Which club has won the most Champions League quarter-final matches?
UEFA Champions League
20 Real Madrid
18 Bayern
16 Barcelona
12 Man United
11 Chelsea
10 Liverpool
European Cup
38 Real Madrid
32 Bayern
22 Barcelona
20 Liverpool
18 Man United
Which club has lost the most Champions League quarter-final matches?
UEFA Champions League
11 Bayern
11 Real Madrid
9 Barcelona
9 Man United
8 Chelsea
7 Dortmund
7 Inter
7 Juventus
7 Porto
European Cup
24 Real Madrid
19 Benfica
17 Bayern
12 Juventus
11 Man United
Which club has scored the most Champions League quarter-final goals?
UEFA Champions League
71 Real Madrid
67 Bayern
58 Barcelona
44 Man United
39 Chelsea
European Cup
146 Real Madrid
109 Bayern
79 Barcelona
68 Liverpool
68 Man United
Which club has conceded the most Champions League quarter-final goals?
UEFA Champions League
50 Bayern
43 Real Madrid
42 Barcelona
35 Chelsea
34 Man United
European Cup
90 Real Madrid
76 Bayern
59 Benfica
47 Man United
46 Barcelona
What is the biggest win in a Champions League quarter-final match?
UEFA Champions League
8-2 Bayern vs Barcelona (2019/20)
7-1 Man United vs Roma (2006/07)
6-1 Bayern vs Porto (2014/15)
5-1 Barcelona vs Shakhtar (2010/11)
5-1 Barcelona vs Chelsea (1999/00)
4-0 Real Madrid vs Tottenham (2010/11)
4-0 Barcelona v Bayern (2008/09)
4-0 Deportivo La Coruña v AC Milan (2003/04)
4-0 Bayern vs Kaiserslautern (1998/99)
4-0 Man United vs Porto (1996/97)
European Cup
8-0 Real Madrid vs Sevilla (1957/58)
8-2 Bayern vs Barcelona (2019/20)
7-1 Man United vs Roma (2006/07)
7-1 Real Madrid vs Wiener SC (1958/59)
6-0 Benfica vs Nürnberg (1961/62)
What is the biggest aggregate win in a Champions League quarter-final tie?
UEFA Champions League
8-2 Real Madrid vs APOEL (0-3 5-2) 2011/12
6-0 Bayern vs Kaiserslautern (2-0 0-4) 1998/99
6-1 Liverpool v Porto (2-0 4-1) 2018/19
6-1 Barcelona vs Shakhtar (5-1 0-1) 2010/11
5-0 Real Madrid vs Tottenham (4-0 0-1) 2010/11
5-0 AC Milan vs Inter (2-0 0-3*) 2004/05
*Second leg awarded as a 3-0 win following crowd disturbance
European Cup
10-2 Real Madrid vs Sevilla (8-0, 2-2) 1957/58
9-2 Barcelona vs Wolves (4-0, 5-2) 1959/60
8-1 AC Milan vs Galatasaray (3-1, 5-0) 1962/63
7-0 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş (5-0 2-0) 1986/87
Which Champions League quarter-final tie produced the most goals?
UEFA Champions League
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)
11 Real Madrid 6-5 Man United (2002/03)
11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern (2004/05)
11 Man United 8-3 Roma (2006/07)
11 Bayern 7-4 Porto (2014/15)
European Cup
14 Stade de Reims 8-6 MTK Hungaria (1955/56)
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)
12 Real Madrid 10-2 Sevilla (1957/58)
Miscellaneous
Who is the youngest scorer in the Champions League quarter-finals?
17 years 217 days Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona) 01/04/2008
What is the biggest first-leg deficit overturned in the Champions League quarter-finals?
1-4 Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan (2003/04)
1-4 Roma 3-0 Barcelona (2017/18)
Which Champions League quarter-final ties have gone to extra time?
Ajax 1-1 3-2 Atlético (1996/97)
Dortmund 0-0 1-0 Bayern (1997/98)
Barcelona 1-3 5-1 Chelsea (1999/2000)
Juventus 1-1 2-1 Barcelona (2002/03)
Real Madrid 2-1 4-2 Bayern (2016/17)
Real Madrid 3-1 2-3 Chelsea (2021/22)
Which Champions League quarter-final ties were decided by a penalty shoot-out?
PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Lyon, 2-2 agg (2004/05)
Which team has the best win percentage in Champions League/European Cup quarter-final ties?
100% Hamburg, Leeds United, Steaua Bucureşti (W3 L0)
100% Nottingham Forest, Zürich (W2 L0)
100% Derby County, Dundee, Dundee United, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Dinamo 1948, Győr, Hibernian, Leipzig, Malmö FF, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Widzew Łódź, Young Boys (W1 L0)
83.8% Real Madrid (W31 L6)
75% Panathinaikos (W3 L1)
73.3% AC Milan (W11 L4)
72.7% Chelsea (W8 L3)
Which country has had the most different teams in the European Cup quarter-finals?
19 Germany*
14 England
11 France
10 Spain
7 Italy
Which country has had most teams in the European Cup quarter-finals (including 2022/23)?
85 Spain (Real Madrid 37, Barcelona 22, Atlético 11, Valencia 4, Deportivo 3, Villarreal 3, Sevilla 2, Athletic Club 1, Málaga 1, Real Sociedad 1)
76 England (Man United 19, Liverpool 17, Chelsea 12, Arsenal 7, Manchester City 6, Leeds United 3, Tottenham 3, Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 1, Derby County 1, Burnley 1, Wolves 1, Leicester City 1)
70 Germany* (Bayern 33, Dortmund 9, Mönchengladbach 3, Hamburg 3, Schalke 3, Dynamo Dresden 3, Leverkusen 2, Dynamo Berlin 2, Köln 2, Carl Zeiss Jena 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Kaiserslautern 1, Leipzig 1, Nürnberg 1, Victoria 91 1, Werder Bremen 1, Wismut Aue 1, Wolfsburg 1)
55 Italy (Juventus 19, AC Milan 16, Inter 12, Roma 4, Fiorentina 2, Atalanta 1, Lazio 1)
34 France (Paris Saint-Germain 7, Lyon 5, Monaco 5, Bordeaux 3, Marseille 3, Reims 3, St-Étienne 3, Nice 2, Auxerre 1, Nantes 1, Strasbourg 1)
29 Portugal (Benfica 19, Porto 9, Sporting CP 1)
25 Netherlands (Ajax 13, PSV Eindhoven 7, Feyenoord 3, FC Amsterdam 1, Sparta Rotterdam 1)
16 Scotland (Celtic 7, Rangers 5, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1)
14 Belgium (Anderlecht 7, Standard Liège 4, Club Brugge 2, Mechelen 1)
11 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 8, Partizan 3, Vojvodina 1)
11 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 8, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1)
9 Austria (Rapid Wien 4, Austria Wien 2, Wiener SC 2, Wacker Innsbruck 1)
9 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 4, Sparta Praha 3, Baník Ostrava 1, Hradec Králové 1)
8 Hungary (Újpest 3, Vasas 2, Ferencváros 1, Győr 1, MTK Budapest 1)
8 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 4, Åtvidaberg 1, Djurgården 1, IFK Malmö 1, Malmö FF 1)
7 Poland (Legia Warszawa 3, Górnik Zabrze 1, Ruch Chorzów 1, Widzew Łódź 1, Wisła Kraków 1)
7 Turkey (Galatasaray 5, Beşiktaş 1, Fenerbahçe 1)
6 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 6)
6 Greece (Panathinaikos 4, AEK Athens 1, Olympiacos 1)
6 Switzerland (Grasshoppers 2, Zürich 2, Basel 1, Young Boys 1)
5 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1, Universitatea Craiova 1)
4 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 3, CSKA Moskva 1)
3 Croatia** (Hajduk Split 3)
3 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 3)
2 Denmark (Aarhus 1, Brøndby 1)
1 Armenia*** (Ararat Yerevan 1)
1 Belarus*** (Dinamo Minsk 1)
1 Cyprus (APOEL 1)
1 Finland (Lahti 1)
1 Northern Ireland (Linfield 1)
1 Norway (Rosenborg 1)
Key
*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany
**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia
***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union
****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia
*****Includes one-off 2019/20 tie
Note: there was no 'quarter-final' round in 1991/92, 1992/93 and 1993/94