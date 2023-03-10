Champions League quarter-final records and statistics

UEFA.com keeps track of all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final record holders.

Champions League stats handbook

Players

Which player has made the most appearances in the Champions League quarter-finals?

UEFA Champions League

23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

22 Gerard Piqué (Man United, Barcelona)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

21 Ryan Giggs (Man United)

21 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

21 Thomas Müller ( Bayern)

21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

European Cup

23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

22 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)

22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

22 Gerard Piqué (Man United, Barcelona)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

21 Ryan Giggs (Man United)

21 Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

21 Thomas Müller ( Bayern)

21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

Which player has scored the most goals in the Champions League quarter-finals?

UEFA Champions League

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

European Cup

25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

14 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League quarter-final game?

UEFA Champions League

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Bayern, 18/04/2017)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg, 12/04/2016)

3 Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Man United, 23/04/2003)

3 Gerard López (Valencia vs Lazio, 05/04/2000)

3 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, 18/03/1998)

3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 06/04/2022)

European Cup

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4 Sándor Kocsis (Barcelona vs Wolves, 02/03/1960)

4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid vs Wiener SC, 18/03/1959)

4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 23/01/1958)

(player's team listed first even if away)

Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League quarter-final tie?

UEFA Champions League only

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs Bayern, 2016/17)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea, 2021/22)

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona vs Arsenal, 2009/10)

4 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, 1997/98)

Clubs



Which club has reached the Champions League quarter-finals the most times?

UEFA Champions League (including 2022/23)

21 Bayern

18 Barcelona

18 Real Madrid

14 Man United

12 Chelsea

12 Juventus



European Cup (including 2022/23)

37 Real Madrid

33 Bayern

22 Barcelona

19 Benfica

19 Juventus

19 Man United

17 Liverpool

Which club has reached the most successive Champions League quarter-finals?

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

13 Barcelona (2007/08–2019/20)

8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)

7 Bayern (2011/12–2017/18)

7 Real Madrid (1997/98–2003/04)

7 Man United (1996/97–2002/03)

Which club has won the most Champions League quarter-final ties?

UEFA Champions League

15 Real Madrid

12 Bayern*

11 Barcelona

8 Chelsea

7 Juventus

7 Man United

European Cup

31 Real Madrid

20 Bayern*

15 Barcelona

12 Liverpool

12 Man United

12 Juventus

Which club has lost the most Champions League quarter-final ties?

UEFA Champions League

8 Bayern

7 Barcelona*

7 Man United

6 Porto

5 Benfica

5 Juventus

4 Arsenal

4 Atlético

4 Dortmund

4 Inter

4 Paris

European Cup

12 Bayern

10 Benfica

7 Barcelona

7 Juventus

7 Man United

7 Porto

6 Barcelona*****

6 Real Madrid

Which club has won the most Champions League quarter-final matches?

UEFA Champions League

20 Real Madrid

18 Bayern

16 Barcelona

12 Man United

11 Chelsea

10 Liverpool



European Cup

38 Real Madrid

32 Bayern

22 Barcelona

20 Liverpool

18 Man United

Which club has lost the most Champions League quarter-final matches?

UEFA Champions League

11 Bayern

11 Real Madrid

9 Barcelona

9 Man United

8 Chelsea

7 Dortmund

7 Inter

7 Juventus

7 Porto

European Cup

24 Real Madrid

19 Benfica

17 Bayern

12 Juventus

11 Man United



Which club has scored the most Champions League quarter-final goals?

UEFA Champions League

71 Real Madrid

67 Bayern

58 Barcelona

44 Man United

39 Chelsea

European Cup

146 Real Madrid

109 Bayern

79 Barcelona

68 Liverpool

68 Man United



Which club has conceded the most Champions League quarter-final goals?

UEFA Champions League

50 Bayern

43 Real Madrid

42 Barcelona

35 Chelsea

34 Man United



European Cup

90 Real Madrid

76 Bayern

59 Benfica

47 Man United

46 Barcelona

What is the biggest win in a Champions League quarter-final match?



UEFA Champions League

8-2 Bayern vs Barcelona (2019/20)

7-1 Man United vs Roma (2006/07)

6-1 Bayern vs Porto (2014/15)

5-1 Barcelona vs Shakhtar (2010/11)

5-1 Barcelona vs Chelsea (1999/00)

4-0 Real Madrid vs Tottenham (2010/11)

4-0 Barcelona v Bayern (2008/09)

4-0 Deportivo La Coruña v AC Milan (2003/04)

4-0 Bayern vs Kaiserslautern (1998/99)

4-0 Man United vs Porto (1996/97)

European Cup

8-0 Real Madrid vs Sevilla (1957/58)

8-2 Bayern vs Barcelona (2019/20)

7-1 Man United vs Roma (2006/07)

7-1 Real Madrid vs Wiener SC (1958/59)

6-0 Benfica vs Nürnberg (1961/62)

What is the biggest aggregate win in a Champions League quarter-final tie?

UEFA Champions League

8-2 Real Madrid vs APOEL (0-3 5-2) 2011/12

6-0 Bayern vs Kaiserslautern (2-0 0-4) 1998/99

6-1 Liverpool v Porto (2-0 4-1) 2018/19

6-1 Barcelona vs Shakhtar (5-1 0-1) 2010/11

5-0 Real Madrid vs Tottenham (4-0 0-1) 2010/11

5-0 AC Milan vs Inter (2-0 0-3*) 2004/05

*Second leg awarded as a 3-0 win following crowd disturbance

European Cup

10-2 Real Madrid vs Sevilla (8-0, 2-2) 1957/58

9-2 Barcelona vs Wolves (4-0, 5-2) 1959/60

8-1 AC Milan vs Galatasaray (3-1, 5-0) 1962/63

7-0 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş (5-0 2-0) 1986/87

Which Champions League quarter-final tie produced the most goals?

UEFA Champions League

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)

11 Real Madrid 6-5 Man United (2002/03)

11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern (2004/05)

11 Man United 8-3 Roma (2006/07)

11 Bayern 7-4 Porto (2014/15)

European Cup

14 Stade de Reims 8-6 MTK Hungaria (1955/56)

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)

12 Real Madrid 10-2 Sevilla (1957/58)

Miscellaneous

Who is the youngest scorer in the Champions League quarter-finals?

17 years 217 days Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona) 01/04/2008

What is the biggest first-leg deficit overturned in the Champions League quarter-finals?

1-4 Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan (2003/04)

1-4 Roma 3-0 Barcelona (2017/18)

Which Champions League quarter-final ties have gone to extra time?

Ajax 1-1 3-2 Atlético (1996/97)

Dortmund 0-0 1-0 Bayern (1997/98)

Barcelona 1-3 5-1 Chelsea (1999/2000)

Juventus 1-1 2-1 Barcelona (2002/03)

Real Madrid 2-1 4-2 Bayern (2016/17)

Real Madrid 3-1 2-3 Chelsea (2021/22)

Which Champions League quarter-final ties were decided by a penalty shoot-out?

PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Lyon, 2-2 agg (2004/05)

Which team has the best win percentage in Champions League/European Cup quarter-final ties?

100% Hamburg, Leeds United, Steaua Bucureşti (W3 L0)

100% Nottingham Forest, Zürich (W2 L0)

100% Derby County, Dundee, Dundee United, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Dinamo 1948, Győr, Hibernian, Leipzig, Malmö FF, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Widzew Łódź, Young Boys (W1 L0)

83.8% Real Madrid (W31 L6)

75% Panathinaikos (W3 L1)

73.3% AC Milan (W11 L4)

72.7% Chelsea (W8 L3)



Which country has had the most different teams in the European Cup quarter-finals?

19 Germany*

14 England

11 France

10 Spain

7 Italy

Which country has had most teams in the European Cup quarter-finals (including 2022/23)?

85 Spain (Real Madrid 37, Barcelona 22, Atlético 11, Valencia 4, Deportivo 3, Villarreal 3, Sevilla 2, Athletic Club 1, Málaga 1, Real Sociedad 1)

76 England (Man United 19, Liverpool 17, Chelsea 12, Arsenal 7, Manchester City 6, Leeds United 3, Tottenham 3, Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 1, Derby County 1, Burnley 1, Wolves 1, Leicester City 1)

70 Germany* (Bayern 33, Dortmund 9, Mönchengladbach 3, Hamburg 3, Schalke 3, Dynamo Dresden 3, Leverkusen 2, Dynamo Berlin 2, Köln 2, Carl Zeiss Jena 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Kaiserslautern 1, Leipzig 1, Nürnberg 1, Victoria 91 1, Werder Bremen 1, Wismut Aue 1, Wolfsburg 1)

55 Italy (Juventus 19, AC Milan 16, Inter 12, Roma 4, Fiorentina 2, Atalanta 1, Lazio 1)

34 France (Paris Saint-Germain 7, Lyon 5, Monaco 5, Bordeaux 3, Marseille 3, Reims 3, St-Étienne 3, Nice 2, Auxerre 1, Nantes 1, Strasbourg 1)

29 Portugal (Benfica 19, Porto 9, Sporting CP 1)

25 Netherlands (Ajax 13, PSV Eindhoven 7, Feyenoord 3, FC Amsterdam 1, Sparta Rotterdam 1)

16 Scotland (Celtic 7, Rangers 5, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1)

14 Belgium (Anderlecht 7, Standard Liège 4, Club Brugge 2, Mechelen 1)

11 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 8, Partizan 3, Vojvodina 1)

11 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 8, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1)

9 Austria (Rapid Wien 4, Austria Wien 2, Wiener SC 2, Wacker Innsbruck 1)

9 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 4, Sparta Praha 3, Baník Ostrava 1, Hradec Králové 1)

8 Hungary (Újpest 3, Vasas 2, Ferencváros 1, Győr 1, MTK Budapest 1)

8 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 4, Åtvidaberg 1, Djurgården 1, IFK Malmö 1, Malmö FF 1)

7 Poland (Legia Warszawa 3, Górnik Zabrze 1, Ruch Chorzów 1, Widzew Łódź 1, Wisła Kraków 1)

7 Turkey (Galatasaray 5, Beşiktaş 1, Fenerbahçe 1)

6 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 6)

6 Greece (Panathinaikos 4, AEK Athens 1, Olympiacos 1)

6 Switzerland (Grasshoppers 2, Zürich 2, Basel 1, Young Boys 1)

5 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1, Universitatea Craiova 1)

4 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 3, CSKA Moskva 1)

3 Croatia** (Hajduk Split 3)

3 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 3)

2 Denmark (Aarhus 1, Brøndby 1)

1 Armenia*** (Ararat Yerevan 1)

1 Belarus*** (Dinamo Minsk 1)

1 Cyprus (APOEL 1)

1 Finland (Lahti 1)

1 Northern Ireland (Linfield 1)

1 Norway (Rosenborg 1)

Key

*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany

**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia

***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union

****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia

*****Includes one-off 2019/20 tie

Note: there was no 'quarter-final' round in 1991/92, 1992/93 and 1993/94