Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund.
Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 10 April.
Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund at a glance
When: Wednesday 10 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
These sides are both hoping to end lengthening runs without a semi-final appearance, Atlético having not reached the last four since 2016/17 and Dortmund last featuring in 2012/13. Both teams finished top of their groups with Atleti seeing off last season's runners-up Inter on penalties in the round of 16 while Dortmund overcame PSV.
Experience differs in the two dug-outs with Diego Simeone looking for his 50th victory as a coach in the competition while 41-year-old Edin Terzić is only in his second full season at the BVB helm. The tie also features an emotional reunion for Axel Witsel as the Atleti midfielder takes on the side he represented between 2018 and 2022 before heading to Spain.
Predicted line-ups
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Hermoso, Koke, Lino, Morata, Savić
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Hummels
Form guide
Atlético de Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWL
Most recent result: Villarreal 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, 01/04, Spanish La Liga
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Most recent result: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund, 30/03, German Bundesliga
Expert predictions
Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter
Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
What the coaches say
Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "We drew a very tough match. The Germans are always strong and there will be a great atmosphere in the return leg. So we need a good first leg. We find a team that fought to win its championship last year and that this year is experiencing a season similar to ours. It will be tough."
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "It's a very interesting draw, strong opponents. We're looking forward to travelling to Madrid. Atlético is a little monster that has to be defeated."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.