Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 10 April.

Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund at a glance When: Wednesday 10 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

These sides are both hoping to end lengthening runs without a semi-final appearance, Atlético having not reached the last four since 2016/17 and Dortmund last featuring in 2012/13. Both teams finished top of their groups with Atleti seeing off last season's runners-up Inter on penalties in the round of 16 while Dortmund overcame PSV.

Experience differs in the two dug-outs with Diego Simeone looking for his 50th victory as a coach in the competition while 41-year-old Edin Terzić is only in his second full season at the BVB helm. The tie also features an emotional reunion for Axel Witsel as the Atleti midfielder takes on the side he represented between 2018 and 2022 before heading to Spain.

Atlético vs Dortmund: Recall Antoine Griezmann 2018 strike

Predicted line-ups

Atlético de Madrid: To follow

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Hermoso, Koke, Lino, Morata, Savić

Dortmund: To follow

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Hummels

Atlético de Madrid's road to the quarter-finals: Every goal

Form guide

Atlético de Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWL

Most recent result: Villarreal 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, 01/04, Spanish La Liga

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW

Most recent result: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund, 30/03, German Bundesliga

Dortmund's road to the last eight: Every goal

Expert predictions

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

To follow

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "We drew a very tough match. The Germans are always strong and there will be a great atmosphere in the return leg. So we need a good first leg. We find a team that fought to win its championship last year and that this year is experiencing a season similar to ours. It will be tough."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "It's a very interesting draw, strong opponents. We're looking forward to travelling to Madrid. Atlético is a little monster that has to be defeated."