Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund.

AFP via Getty Images

Atlético de Madrid and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 10 April.

Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund at a glance

When: Wednesday 10 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Dortmund on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

These sides are both hoping to end lengthening runs without a semi-final appearance, Atlético having not reached the last four since 2016/17 and Dortmund last featuring in 2012/13. Both teams finished top of their groups with Atleti seeing off last season's runners-up Inter on penalties in the round of 16 while Dortmund overcame PSV.

Experience differs in the two dug-outs with Diego Simeone looking for his 50th victory as a coach in the competition while 41-year-old Edin Terzić is only in his second full season at the BVB helm. The tie also features an emotional reunion for Axel Witsel as the Atleti midfielder takes on the side he represented between 2018 and 2022 before heading to Spain.

Atlético vs Dortmund: Recall Antoine Griezmann 2018 strike

Predicted line-ups

Atlético de Madrid: To follow
Suspended: None
Misses next match if booked: Hermoso, Koke, Lino, Morata, Savić

Dortmund: To follow
Suspended: None 
Misses next match if booked: Hummels

Atlético de Madrid's road to the quarter-finals: Every goal

Form guide

Atlético de Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWLWL
Most recent result: Villarreal 1-2 Atlético de Madrid, 01/04, Spanish La Liga

Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Most recent result: Bayern 0-2 Dortmund, 30/03, German Bundesliga

Dortmund's road to the last eight: Every goal

Expert predictions

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter
To follow

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach: "We drew a very tough match. The Germans are always strong and there will be a great atmosphere in the return leg. So we need a good first leg. We find a team that fought to win its championship last year and that this year is experiencing a season similar to ours. It will be tough."

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "It's a very interesting draw, strong opponents. We're looking forward to travelling to Madrid. Atlético is a little monster that has to be defeated."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

©Getty Images

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

