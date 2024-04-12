Barcelona vs Paris Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Barcelona and Paris meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 16 April.

Barcelona vs Paris at a glance When: Tuesday 16 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Barcelona vs Paris on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

What a first leg we were treated to, and what a second leg we have in store. The opening instalment swung this way and that in front of an enraptured Parc des Princes crowd, but was ultimately settled by Andreas Christensen's birthday header 13 minutes from time.

Highlights: Paris 2-3 Barcelona

Permanent fixtures at the business end of this competition during Xavi's playing days, Barça are now within sight of only their second semi-final appearance in nine seasons. Winger Raphinha, who scored twice in the French capital, is taking nothing for granted, however. "It's not over yet, we know we have to give a bit more to get to the next round. There are 90 minutes to play, potentially even more." Anyone who remembers 'La Remontada' of 2017 needs no reminding of that.

Predicted line-ups*

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, João Cancelo; Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Gündoğan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha



Paris: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Nuno Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Asensio

*First-leg starting XIs are listed here; predicted line-ups to follow

Form guide

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWD

Where they stand: Paris 2-3 Barcelona, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDWWWW

Where they stand: Paris 2-3 Barcelona, 10/04, Champions League quarter-final first leg

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

To follow

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

To follow

Luis Enrique: 'It'll be a final in Barcelona'

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "I think Paris probably still remain favourites to go through. It's very hard work to defend well against this Paris side. It's been a long time since we produced what we have [in the first leg], but there's still a lot to do. Now it's time to think about the second leg."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "It's all still open. We'll go to Barcelona raring to go and with ambition. It'll be a final for us and I have confidence in my team."