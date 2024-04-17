Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 3-2): Kimmich header takes home side through

Joshua Kimmich's second-half header was enough to earn a 3-2 aggregate win against Arsenal and take Bayern München through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Key moments 32': Well-placed Martinelli fires shot straight at Neuer

47': Goretzka and Guerreiro denied by the goal frame

55': Laimer picks up booking to earn one-game ban

63': Kimmich meets Guerreiro cross to head in

66': Sané fires excellent opportunity well over the bar

Match in brief: Kimmich makes difference

Kimmich, on knees, heads in the only goal AFP via Getty Images

After an even, attentive first half the second leg burst into life two minutes after the restart. First Leon Goretzka headed onto the bar before Raphaël Guerreiro's effort on the rebound was deflected on to the post. Suddenly Bayern were in the ascendancy.

Midway through the second half they were ahead as Kimmich met Guerreiro's inviting cross with a firm diving header that gave David Raya no chance. Leroy Sané soon had a golden chance to double the lead and though he blazed over, Arsenal could not muster an equaliser as Bayern contained them expertly.

Not a bad way for Bayern to respond to losing their Bundesliga crown to Leverkusen on Sunday; next up, Real Madrid in the last four.

As it happened: Bayern 1-0 Arsenal

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

"Bayern's goalscorer was very good on the ball throughout in Munich. He was also defensively very strong, marking Gabriel Martinelli out of the game."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Player of the Match: Kimmich highlights

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

"Super Bayern, Super Bayern hey, hey!" sang the Fußball Arena München at full time. On a night where experience proved telling, Bayern's big-game players underlined their quality as the German record title holders ended a three-year absence from the Champions League's final four. Kimmich was the match winner to provide a perfect tonic in the midst of the Bavarians' toughest season in over a decade.

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

Heart-breaking for Arsenal, who played so well over two legs against their vastly more experienced opponents and showed they more than belong at the sharp end of this tournament. Unfortunately, however, it wasn't enough. It was clear this game was going to be decided on fine margins and if you leave the kind of space they did for Kimmich's goal, teams at this level will punish you. Mikel Arteta's young squad will learn a lot from this and will be better for the experience.

Reaction

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "It was a chess game in the first half, nobody wanted to make the first mistake. Everyone played a bit safe. We encouraged the team at half-time to show a bit more personality, a bit more courage. We were more fluid and played a fantastic second half."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "We tried against a team which has a lot of experience. Throughout the tie, the margins were very small. There were moments when we were better, but we gave them two goals and that's a big advantage to give away."

Kane: 'An unbelievable win'

Harry Kane, Bayern forward: "Unbelievable win. It's been a tough season for us and we've had to fight and grind at times. Today was just that - we knew it was going to be a tough game but also that at home we could make the difference with our fans there."

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern defender: "It's an amazing feeling to score such an important goal in front of our fans on a night like tonight. These are the moments you work for and we've worked hard for it."

Kimmich: 'We were the better team'

Owen Hargreaves, TNT Sports "This was a huge opportunity for Arsenal, but ultimately experience played a big part."

Key stats

Bayern are through to the semi-finals for the first time since winning the Champions League in 2020. It will be their 13th last-four appearance in all, second only to Real Madrid.

Five of Kimmich's last seven Champions League goals have been scored in the knockout stages.

Bayern join Dortmund in the last four, only the third time there have been two German clubs in the Champions League semis after 2012/13 and 2019/20.

Bayern have won 12 and drawn three of their last 15 Champions League home matches.

Manuel Neuer kept his 58th Champions League clean sheet, breaking Iker Casillas' long-standing record.

Joshua Kimmich: 11 points

Raphaël Guerreiro: 9 points

Eric Dier: 7 points

Manuel Neuer: 7 points

Line-ups

Bayern's starting XI UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui (Kim 76); Laimer, Goretzka; Sané (Upamecano 89), Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane

Arsenal: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu (Nketiah 86); Ødegaard, Jorginho (Jesus 68), Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli (Trossard 67)