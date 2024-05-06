UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-final second legs possible line-ups and team news

Monday, May 6, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the semi-final second leg line-ups.

Kylian Mbappé in Paris training on Monday
Kylian Mbappé in Paris training on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

7 May

Paris vs Dortmund

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Out: Hernández (knee), Kimpembe (achilles)

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug
Out: Bensebaini (muscular), Duranville (muscular)

8 May

Real Madrid vs Bayern

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo
Out: Alaba (knee)

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Boey (thigh), Coman (hamstring), Guerreiro (ankle), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: De Ligt (knee), Upamecano (ankle)

