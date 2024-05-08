UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-final second legs: Starting line-ups

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

UEFA.com lists all four of the semi-final second leg line-ups.

Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal in training ahead of their side's semi-final second leg against Bayern
Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal in training ahead of their side's semi-final second leg against Bayern Real Madrid via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.

8 May

Real Madrid vs Bayern

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Pavlovic; Sané, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

7 May

Paris vs Dortmund

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappé

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

