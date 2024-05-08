Champions League semi-final second legs: Starting line-ups
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Article summary
UEFA.com lists all four of the semi-final second leg line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.
8 May
Real Madrid vs Bayern
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Pavlovic; Sané, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
7 May
Paris vs Dortmund
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappé
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug