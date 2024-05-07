UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-final second legs starting and possible line-ups and team news

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the semi-final second leg line-ups.

Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal in training with Real Madrid on Tuesday
Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal in training with Real Madrid on Tuesday Real Madrid via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

8 May

Real Madrid vs Bayern

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo
Out: Alaba (knee)

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Boey (thigh), Coman (hamstring), Guerreiro (ankle), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: De Ligt (knee), Upamecano (ankle)

7 May

Paris vs Dortmund starting line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappé

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug

