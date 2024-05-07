Champions League semi-final second legs starting and possible line-ups and team news
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the semi-final second leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
8 May
Real Madrid vs Bayern
Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius, Rodrygo
Out: Alaba (knee)
Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Out: Boey (thigh), Coman (hamstring), Guerreiro (ankle), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: De Ligt (knee), Upamecano (ankle)
7 May
Paris vs Dortmund starting line-ups
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappé
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug