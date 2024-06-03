UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Federico Valverde tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel, with Federico Valverde's superbly executed first-time volley for Real Madrid against Manchester City earning the honour of Goal of the Season.

Barcelona's Raphinha came second for his crisp volley against Paris, while Niclas Füllkrug claimed third place with his magnificent header for Dortmund against Atlético de Madrid.

2023/24 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024

2 Raphinha (Paris 2-3 Barcelona) – Quarter-final first leg, 10/04/2024

3 Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid) – Quarter-final second leg, 16/04/2024

4 Phil Foden (Real Madrid 3-3 Man City) – Quarter-final first leg, 09/04/2024

5 Bruma (Union Berlin 2-3 Braga) – Matchday 2, 03/10/2023

6 Kylian Mbappé (Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris) – Round of 16 second leg, 05/03/2024

7 Rodrygo (Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli) – Matchday 5, 29/11/2023

8 Jude Bellingham (Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid) – Matchday 2, 03/10/2023

9 Tetê (Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen) – Matchday 1, 20/09/2023

10 Alphonso Davies (Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern) – Semi-final second leg, 08/05/2024