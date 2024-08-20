Champions League play-off first legs round-up: GNK Dinamo and Lille take control of ties
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
GNK Dinamo and Lille gave themselves daylight in their openers while Bodø/Glimt have a narrow advantage.
GNK Dinamo and Lille were the big winners on the opening night of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League play-offs while Crvena zvezda halved Bodø/Glimt's advantage to leave their tie tantalisingly poised.
UEFA.com rounds up all the action.
Tuesday 20 August
Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha
Lille built a solid first-leg advantage with a deserved victory at their temporary Stade du Hainaut home in Valenciennes. They largely dominated the first half but missed several chances with Tomáš Chorý's drive almost making them pay.
It was Canada striker Jonathan David, however, who finally put Lille ahead after the restart before he turned provider for Edon Zhegorva to score a glorious second in the closing stages.
Key stat: Lille retain their perfect record against Slavia in three matches against them, having previously won 3-1 and 5-1 in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League.
Second leg, 28/08: Slavia Praha vs Lille
Bodø/Glimt 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Bodø/Glimt take a slender lead into the second leg of their play-off tie after substitute Ognjen Mimović's first ever senior goal pulled one back for Crvena zvezda to leave the tie delicately poised.
Odin Bjørtuft's brave header in off the underside of the bar put Kjetil Knutsen's men in front seven minutes into the second half before Isak Dybvik Määttä curled in a brilliant second just after the hour to put the Norwegian champions on course to reach the competition proper for the first time, but Mimović's strike has set up an intriguing return in Belgrade.
Key stat: Bodø/Glimt have won eight of their last ten home European home matches – including three this season, scoring ten goals.
Second leg, 28/08: Crvena zvezda vs Bodø/Glimt
GNK Dinamo 3-0 Qarabağ
Sandro Kulenović's late double helped GNK Dinamo clinch an ultimately commanding victory in the Croatian capital. After Martin Baturina struck the crossbar, Marko Pjaca gave the hosts the lead at the second attempt close to the half-hour.
Qarabağ subsequently rallied, going close through Patrick Andrade and Juninho shortly before the break. Yassine Benzia then hit the woodwork after the interval before Kulenović struck twice in six minutes to secure the win.
Key stat: Dinamo are now unbeaten in all five meetings with Azerbaijani opposition.
Second leg, 28/08: Qarabağ vs GNK Dinamo
Wednesday 21 August
Dynamo Kyiv vs Salzburg (21:00 CET)
Second leg, 27/08: Salzburg vs Dynamo Kyiv
Malmö vs Sparta Praha (21:00 CET)
Second leg, 27/08: Sparta Praha vs Malmö
Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava (21:00 CET)
Second leg, 28/08: Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland
Young Boys vs Galatasaray (21:00 CET)
Second leg, 27/08: Galatasaray vs Young Boys