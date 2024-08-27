Champions League play-off second legs round-up: Young Boys, Sparta Praha and Salzburg through

The decisive second legs of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League play-offs are taking place this week and we now know the first three sides to book their places in the new-look league phase via that route after Young Boys, Sparta Praha and Salzburg came through their ties.

Tuesday 27 August

Highlights: Salzburg 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Salzburg sealed their place in the inaugural league phase despite a spirited Dynamo Kyiv showing. Eighteen-year-old Adam Daghim conjured up an impressive opener for Pep Lijnders' home side, cutting in from the right before drilling a low effort just inside the upright.

The visitors levelled just before the half-hour when Taras Mykhavko's searching pass picked out the run of Vladyslav Vanat, who squeezed a strike past Janis Blaswich. The Bilo-Syni cranked up the pressure in search of further goals but the hosts held firm.

Key stat: Salzburg have reached the Champions League proper for a sixth successive season.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 2-0 Malmö

Sparta Praha's ultimately comfortable victory ended a 19-year wait for a place in the competition proper. With the hosts holding a 2-0 first-leg advantage, Malmö faced an uphill struggle but the visitors received a lifeline when Sparta's Veljko Birmančević missed a penalty in the 19th minute.

Less than ten minutes later, though, Malmö captain Anders Christiansen failed to convert a spot kick of his own having been brought down by Martin Vitík. It proved a costly miss as Lukáš Haraslín scored from the spot in the 80th minute and Albion Rrahmani then converted from close range after great work by Haraslín to ensure progress.

Key stat: Sparta have reached the Champions League proper for the first time since 2005/06.

Watch Young Boys' winner

A late Alan Virginius strike secured Young Boys' place in the league phase at the expense of ten-man Galatasaray. Both sides had efforts ruled out for offside in Istanbul, with Ebrima Colley and Kerem Aktürkoğlu denied in each half.

The decisive moment came via a superb YB counter three minutes from time, Virginius accelerating away from the Galatasaray defence before neatly lifting the ball over Fernando Muslera, who was dismissed a minute later.

Key stat: Young Boys have qualified for the Champions League in successive seasons for the first time in their history.

Wednesday 28 August

