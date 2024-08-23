2024/25 Champions League: Teams, format, dates, draws, final

This is the 70th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 33rd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, and the first under the new format. It kicked off on 9 July 2024 and runs until the final in Munich, Germany on Saturday 31 May 2025.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

What is the new Champions League format?

The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league phase. Each side faces eight different teams (four at home, four away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.

New format explainer

Which teams are involved in the 2024/25 Champions League?

Twenty-five teams qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing was required as those title winners also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.

Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing

Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing

Two further places have been filled by the European Performance Spots, while the final seven slots are determined via qualifying.

Domestic qualifiers

England: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atlético de Madrid

Germany: Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern, Leipzig

Italy: Inter, Milan, Juventus, Atalanta

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

Portugal: Sporting CP

Belgium: Club Brugge

Scotland: Celtic

Austria: Sturm Graz

European Performance Spots: Bologna (ITA), Dortmund (GER)

Champions League winner rebalancing: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Europa League winner rebalancing: Benfica (POR)

New club competition format explained

How does 2024/25 Champions League qualifying work?

Fifty-two sides battle it out for the remaining seven league phase spots, culminating in August's play-offs. The stage at which the teams, including 42 domestic champions, enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient ranking. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2024/25 Champions League qualifiers?

First qualifying round: 9/10 & 16/17 July 2024

Second qualifying round: 23/24 & 30/31 July 2024

﻿Third qualifying round: 6/7 & 13 August 2024

Play-offs: 20/21 & 27/28 August 2024

When are the 2024/25 Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Champions League top ten goals of 2023/24

When is the 2024/25 Champions League knockout phase?

Knockout phase play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League draws?

First qualifying round: 18 June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19 June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22 July 2024

Play-offs: 5 August 2024

League phase: 29 August 2024

Knockout phase play-offs: 31 January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final: 21 February 2025

FC Bayern via Getty Images

The 2024/25 Champions League season concludes at Fußball Arena München, the highlight of European football's club calendar returning to the home of German powerhouses Bayern for the first time since 2012.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.