Champions League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Champions League hopefuls have been split into four pots for the league phase draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August.

2024/25 Champions League: League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Barcelona (ESP)

Pot 2

Leverkusen (GER)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Atalanta (ITA)

Juventus (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Arsenal (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

AC Milan (ITA)

Pot 3

Feyenoord (NED)

Sporting CP (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Salzburg (AUT)

Lille (FRA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Young Boys (SUI)﻿

Celtic (SCO)

Pot 4

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Monaco (FRA)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Bologna (ITA)

Girona (ESP)

Stuttgart (GER)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Brest (FRA)

How will the league phase draw be carried out?

All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which ones away.

The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning eight opponents to all nine teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned their eight opponents. The software will guarantee total randomness within the framework of the draw conditions stipulated by the regulations (e.g. country protection and no more than two opponents from the same country), while guaranteeing that the draw can be completed for all teams without resulting at any point in a deadlock situation.

Even though the teams will know all their opponents by the end of the draw, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

When are this season's Champions League matches?

League phase

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Knockout stage

Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025

