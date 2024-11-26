Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League top scorer: Robert Lewandowski out on his own with seven goals

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Robert Lewandowski is 2024/25 UEFA Champions League top scorer with seven goals Europa Press via Getty Images

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Matchday 5 – bringing up a century of competition goals in the process – to move out on his own as 2024/25 UEFA Champions League top scorer with seven goals.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers

7 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)
5 Raphinha (Barcelona)
5 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

4 Jonathan David (Lille)
4 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) 

Lewandowski was tied with Viktor Gyökeres, Harry Kane and Raphinha heading into Matchday 5, but is now two ahead of the chasing pack after racking up a double in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat of Brest. The first of those two made him just the third player in UEFA Champions League history to register 100 goals in the competition proper.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

4 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)
4 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)
4 Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)
4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

3 Ludovic Ajorque (Brest)
3 Arne Engels (Celtic)
3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)
3 Jules Koundé (Barcelona)
3 Marcos Llorente (Atleti)
3 Matheus Nunes (Man City)
3 Marko Pjaca (GNK Dinamo)
3 Raphinha (Barcelona)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24
Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24
Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24
Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24
Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24
Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8
2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12 
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats
