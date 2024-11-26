Champions League top scorer: Robert Lewandowski out on his own with seven goals
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Article summary
Robert Lewandowski is out on his own as top scorer with seven goals.
Article top media content
Article body
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Matchday 5 – bringing up a century of competition goals in the process – to move out on his own as 2024/25 UEFA Champions League top scorer with seven goals.
2024/25 Champions League top scorers
7 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)
5 Raphinha (Barcelona)
5 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
4 Jonathan David (Lille)
4 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
Lewandowski was tied with Viktor Gyökeres, Harry Kane and Raphinha heading into Matchday 5, but is now two ahead of the chasing pack after racking up a double in Barcelona's 3-0 defeat of Brest. The first of those two made him just the third player in UEFA Champions League history to register 100 goals in the competition proper.
Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League
4 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)
4 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)
4 Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)
4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
3 Ludovic Ajorque (Brest)
3 Arne Engels (Celtic)
3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)
3 Jules Koundé (Barcelona)
3 Marcos Llorente (Atleti)
3 Matheus Nunes (Man City)
3 Marko Pjaca (GNK Dinamo)
3 Raphinha (Barcelona)
Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League
Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24
Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24
Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24
Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24
Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24
Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24
Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8
2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5