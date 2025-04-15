Champions League top scorer: Serhou Guirassy leads the way

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is out on his own as the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with 13 goals as the race heats up.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 13 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) 12 Raphinha (Barcelona) 11 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 10 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

The Guinea international found the net nine times in the league phase before adding his tenth in the 3-0 away win against Sporting CP in the first leg of the knockout phase. Guirassy then hit a superb hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the quarter-finals, but he will now be unable to add to that tally as his side were eliminated 5-3 on aggregate.

Just behind Guirassy is Barça forward Raphinha, who struck eight times in the league phase, including a treble in a triumph against Bayern München on Matchday 3. His fine run has continued into the knockouts as he scored three goals across the two legs of a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the round of 16 before getting Barça's first in a 4-0 victory over Dortmund in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Raphinha leads the way for assists in this season's tournament with seven, meaning he has a total of 19 goal contributions in 12 matches.

One goal behind Raphinha is his Barça team-mate Robert Lewandowski, who closed the gap by scoring twice in that first-leg win over Dortmund to follow up his nine goals in the league phase, while Bayern's Harry Kane is also still in the hunt, and will look to add to his ten goals so far when his side take on Inter in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

7 Raphinha (Barcelona)

6 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

5 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

5 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

5 Fermín López (Barcelona)

5 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Vangelis Pavlidis – Benfica 4-5 Barcelona, 21/01/25

Ousmane Dembélé – Stuttgart 1-4 Paris, 29/01/25

Lautaro Martínez – Inter 3-0 Monaco, 29/01/25

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic, 29/01/25

Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid 3-1 Man City, 19/02/25

Serhou Guirassy – Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona, 15/04/25

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats