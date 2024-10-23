Champions League top scorers: Five-goal Harry Kane leads the way

Harry Kane, who finished UEFA Champions League joint top scorer last season, is the 2024/25 pacesetter, too. The Bayern München striker remains out on his own after finding the net in defeat at Barcelona on Matchday 3 to take his league phase tally to five goals. He opened his account for the season with a four-goal haul against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 5 Harry Kane (Bayern München) 4 Raphinha (Barcelona) 3 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Benfica)

3 Jonathan David (Lille)

3 Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

3 Erling Haaland (Man City)

3 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

3 Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)

3 Benjamin Šeško (Leipzig)

3 Abdallah Sima (Brest)

3 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

3 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Raphinha is the only player one behind Kane after responding to the England striker's equaliser for Bayern with goals two and three of his own treble as Barça ran out 4-1 winners against their Bundesliga opponents.

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior is one of 12 players one goal further back after also registering a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-2 victory against Borussia Dortmund on the Tuesday of Matchday 3.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

3 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

3 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

3 Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats