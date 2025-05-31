Champions League top scorers: Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy finish top

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Barcelona's Raphinha have finished as the top scorers in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League with 13 goals each.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 13 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

13 Raphinha (Barcelona)

11 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

11 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

9 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

8 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

8 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

8 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Guirassy found the net nine times in the league phase before adding his tenth in the 3-0 away win against Sporting CP in the first leg of the knockout phase. Guirassy then hit a superb hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of the quarter-finals, but was unable to add to that tally as his side were eliminated 5-3 on aggregate.

Top scorer: All Guirassy's goals

Raphinha struck eight times in the league phase, including a treble in a triumph against Bayern München on Matchday 3. His fine run continued into the knockouts as he scored three goals across the two legs of a 4-1 aggregate win against Benfica in the round of 16 before getting Barça's first in a 4-0 victory over Dortmund in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Then came what looked like the semi-final-clinching goal against Inter, before Inter's stunning extra-time victory.

Raphinha also topped the assists ranking for the season with nine, meaning he made a total of 22 goal contributions in 14 matches.

Top scorer: Raphinha's 13 goals

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

9 Raphinha (Barcelona)

6 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

6 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

5 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

5 Désiré Doué (Paris)

5 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

5 Fermín López (Barcelona)

5 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Vangelis Pavlidis – Benfica 4-5 Barcelona, 21/01/25

Ousmane Dembélé – Stuttgart 1-4 Paris, 29/01/25

Lautaro Martínez – Inter 3-0 Monaco, 29/01/25

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic, 29/01/25

Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid 3-1 Man City, 19/02/25

Serhou Guirassy – Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona, 15/04/25

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats