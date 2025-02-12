Champions League top scorers: Serhou Guirassy leads the way

Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy is out on his own as the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with ten goals.

2024/25 Champions League top scorers 10 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)



9 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 8 Erling Haaland (Man City)

8 Raphinha (Barcelona) 7 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

7 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) 6 Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

6 Jonathan David (Lille)

6 Ousmane Dembélé (Paris)

6 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

6 Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

6 Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

6 Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)



The Guinea international was level with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski at the end of the league phase, but surpassed him after his superb header opened the scoring in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Sporting CP in the first leg of their knockout phase play-off tie.

Lewandowski had led the way for the majority of the league phase, and netted two penalties in Barcelona's dramatic 5-4 win against Benfica on Matchday 7 to add to his tally and move clear at the summit.

However, Guirassy caught up with a double of his own in Dortmund's 3-1 Matchday 8 victory against Shakhtar, meaning the pair were neck and neck going into the knockout phase, with Lewandowski now not in action until the round of 16.

Lewandowski's Barcelona team-mate Raphinha is lurking just behind the two frontrunners with eight goals along with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, while Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid – Man City's knockout phase play-off opponents – and Bayern München's Harry Kane have seven.

A total of seven players are on six goals, including the likes of Julián Alvarez, Ousmane Dembélé, and Viktor Gyökeres.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Most assists in the 2024/25 Champions League

5 Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

5 Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen)

5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München)

5 Raphinha (Barcelona)

4 Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

4 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

4 Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid)

4 Enzo Millot (Stuttgart)

4 Jamal Musiala (Bayern München)

4 Igor Paixão (Feyenoord)

4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

4 Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Champions League

Harry Kane – Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/24

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, 01/10/24

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, 22/10/24

Raphinha – Barcelona 4-1 Bayern, 23/10/24

Luis Díaz – Liverpool 4-0 Leverkusen, 05/11/24

Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP 4-1 Man City, 05/11/24

Vangelis Pavlidis – Benfica 4-5 Barcelona, 21/01/25

Ousmane Dembélé – Stuttgart 1-4 Paris, 29/01/25

Lautaro Martínez – Inter 3-0 Monaco, 29/01/25

Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic, 29/01/25

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats