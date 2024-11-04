Champions League: Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres relishing Manchester City test

As Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side travel to Lisbon for their Matchday 4 meeting with Sporting CP, stopping Viktor Gyökeres will be at the forefront of their minds.

The 26-year-old striker is no stranger to wreaking havoc among English defences, having spent much of his early career in the Championship – England's second tier – with Coventry City, for whom he scored 41 goals in 110 league appearances.

Sporting CP vs Man City: Build-up to the game

Doing so against the reigning Premier League champions is another matter, but Gyökeres has not shied away from a challenge since moving to Lisbon in July 2023.

The Swedish international's 29 goals in 33 league games crowned him top scorer during his debut season in the Portuguese First Division as Rúben Amorim led Sporting to a landmark 20th title.

Watch Gyökeres strike against Sturm Graz

Now playing in his first Champions League season, Gyökeres has netted two goals from three games to help Sporting to an undefeated record of two wins and one draw. Ahead of his arguably his toughest test yet, the striker is excited to build on that storming start to Champions League life.

"I've always dreamt of playing in the Champions League," he said. "I've watched so many games on TV and thought about how much I want to be playing in them. I had goosebumps when stepping out for my debut but I just tried to enjoy it and play hard.

"Sporting is a massive club and we deserve to play in the Champions League. We have done really well so far, which shows that we can compete against the biggest teams in Europe."

Gyökeres has his pick of breathtaking attacking talents to take inspiration from at the Portuguese club, with Luís Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo among those to have risen through the Sporting ranks, but he is intent on carving out a legacy of his own.

Highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Lille

"Ronaldo and Figo started their careers here and they were unbelievably successful. You look up to players like that who have been at Sporting, but I try not to compare myself to them. I just want to be myself and do my best every day when I go to training and when we play."

Sporting will need him at his best as they welcome an unbeaten Man City to the Estádio José Alvalade on Tuesday. With an attack spearheaded by Erling Haaland, the visitors are the competition's fourth highest scoring team this season, while boasting more possession (70%) and a higher passing accuracy (93%) than any other side.

The Manchester club were completing a historic treble and celebrating their third consecutive Premier League title – a streak since extended to four – as Gyökeres called time on his spell in England, leaving with an enhanced reputation and many lessons learned. "The Championship was a league where I could show and establish myself," he said.

Now established, the Swedish international has his sights set on a statement Matchday 4 victory. "We know that there are tough games to come in November, but we'll prepare for them and keep improving," he said after Sporting's 2-0 win over Sturm Graz in their last Champions League outing.

Get the Champions League app