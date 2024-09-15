Champions League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

The new UEFA Champions League season is almost upon us, with 36 teams preparing to begin their quest to reach the final in Munich on 31 May 2025.

UEFA.com keeps track of the form of every side involved, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Form: WDWW

Most recent result: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League, 15/09

English Premier League table

Next Champions League game: Atalanta vs Arsenal (19/09)

Arsenal's weekend derby victory against Tottenham was their sixth consecutive away win in the Premier League, their best sequence on the road in the English top flight since September 2013.

Form: WWLW

Most recent result: Aston Villa 3-2 Everton, Premier League, 14/09

English Premier League table

Next Champions League game: Young Boys vs Aston Villa (17/09)

Jhon Durán scored the winner, his third goal in four club games this season, as Villa came from two goals down to beat Everton on Saturday.

Form: WLLWL

Most recent result: Atalanta 3-2 Fiorentina, Serie A, 15/09

Italian Serie A table

Next Champions League game: Atalanta vs Arsenal (19/09)

Summer signing Mateo Retegui has struck half of Atalanta's eight goals this season, having taken his tally to four in Sunday's comeback victory against Fiorentina.

Form: WWDWD

Most recent result: Atlético de Madrid 3-0 Valencia, La Liga, 15/09

Spanish Liga table

Next Champions League game: Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig (19/09)

Conor Gallagher buried his first goal for Atleti on Sunday as the Spanish capital side kept up their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 season (W3 D2).

Form: WWWWW

Most recent result: Girona 1-4 Barcelona, La Liga, 15/09

Spanish Liga table

Next Champions League game: Monaco vs Barcelona (19/09)

Barcelona are on a nine-game winning streak stretching back to last season, while 17-year-old Lamine Yamal has contributed three goals and four assists in five matches this term.

Form: WWWW

Most recent result: Holstein Kiel 1-6 Bayern, Bundesliga, 14/09

German Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo (17/09)

Harry Kane scored his fifth hat-trick in 35 Bundesliga games and Michael Olise opened his account for Bayern in the resounding win at Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Form: WDWWL

Most recent result: Benfica 4-1 Santa Clara, First Division, 14/09

Portuguese First Division table

Next Champions League game: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (19/09)

Benfica have not won away from home since April (D2 L2), yet have triumphed in their last seven home games dating back to the same month.

Form: DDLD

Most recent result: Como 2-2 Bologna, Serie A, 14/09

Italian Serie A table

Next Champions League game: Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18/09)

Bologna are winless in their four games this season. The only time that happened last term was when they failed to record a victory in five matches between 30 December and 27 January.

Form: LWLL

Most recent result: Paris 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1, 14/09

French Ligue 1 table

Next Champions League game: Brest vs Sturm Graz (19/09)

Brest have conceded ten goals across their three defeats in Ligue 1 this season.

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Celtic 2-0 Hearts, Premiership, 14/09

Scottish Premiership table

Next Champions League game: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava (18/09)

Celtic have won all six games they have played this season, scoring 17 goals and conceding just once in the process.

Form: WWWWLL

Most recent result: KV Kortrijk 0-3 Club Brugge, First League, 14/09

Belgian First League table

Next Champions League game: Club Brugge vs Dortmund (18/09)

Club Brugge have won their last four games, having failed to win any of their opening four of the season (D1 L3).

Form: WWWLWW

Most recent result: Crvena Zvezda 2-0 Napredak, Super League, 14/09

Serbian Super League table

Next Champions League game: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (19/09)

Bruno Duarte has scored six goals in nine games for the club since signing for Crvena Zvezda from Farense in the summer.

Form: WDWW

Most recent result: Dortmund 4-2 Heidenheim, Bundesliga, 13/09

German Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Club Brugge vs Dortmund (18/09)

Karin Adeyemi has scored seven goals in three games so far in September, adding to his five in two matches for Germany's Under-21 side with two more in Dortmund's victory against Heidenheim on Friday.

Form: DDWDD

Most recent result: Groningen 2-2 Feyenoord, First Division, 14/09

Dutch First Division table

Next Champions League game: Feyenoord vs Leverkusen (19/09)

Three of Feyenoord's four draws this season have been the result of conceding equalisers in the final ten minutes of matches – they shipped two goals in the last nine minutes against Groningen on Saturday.

Form: LWWLD

Most recent result: Girona 1-4 Barcelona, La Liga, 15/09

Spanish Liga table

Next Champions League game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona (18/09)

Despite their defeat by Barcelona on Sunday, Girona have lost just two of their last 18 home games in all competitions (W14 D2).

Form: LDWWWW

Most recent result: GNK Dinamo 0-1 Hajduk Split, First League, 13/09

Croatian First League table

Next Champions League game: Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo (17/09)

GNK Dinamo's 21-game unbeaten run (W18 D3) in all competitions came to an end when they were defeated by Hajduk Split on Friday night.

Form: DWWD

Most recent result: Monza 1-1 Inter, Serie A, 15/09

Italian Serie A table

Next Champions League game: Manchester City vs Inter (18/09)

Following Denzel Dumfries's late equaliser at Monza on Sunday, Inter have now managed just one victory in their last five Serie A away games (D3 L1).

Form: DDWW

Most recent result: Empoli 0-0 Juventus, Serie A, 14/09

Italian Serie A table

Next Champions League game: Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven (17/09)

Though Juventus have been held in their last two games, they are still to concede a goal after four Serie A matches this term.

Form: DWWW

Most recent result: Leipzig 0-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga, 14/09

German Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig (19/09)

Leipzig are now unbeaten in 16 games (W10 D6), dating back to February. Saturday's draw against Union Berlin was only the second time they have failed to score during that run.

Form: WLWWD

Most recent result: Hoffenheim 1-4 Leverkusen, Bundesliga, 14/09

German Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Feyenoord vs Leverkusen (19/09)

Martin Terrier scored his first goal for the club and Florian Wirtz made it three in three Bundesliga games this season in Leverkusen's win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Form: LLLWWW

Most recent result: Saint-Étienne 1-0 Lille, Ligue 1, 13/09

French Ligue 1 table

Next Champions League game: Sporting CP vs Lille (17/09)

Lille have lost three consecutive games (excluding defeats in penalty shoot-outs) for the first time since March/April 2018.

Form: LWWW

Most recent result: Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest, Premier League, 14/09

English Premier League table

Next Champions League game: Milan vs Liverpool (17/09)

Liverpool suffered their first defeat under Arne Slot – and their first in any game since April – when they were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Form: WWWWD

Most recent result: Manchester City 2-1 Brentford, Premier League, 14/09

English Premier League table

Next Champions League game: Manchester City vs Inter (18/09)

Erling Haaland struck twice against Brentford, meaning the City forward has scored nine goals across their first four league games this season – the most of any player in the opening four matchdays in Premier League history.

Form: WDLD

Most recent result: Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A, 14/09

Italian Serie A table

Next Champions League game: Milan vs Liverpool (17/09)

In Saturday's triumph against Venezia, Milan scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of a Serie A match for the first time since against Alessandria on 19 October 1958.

Form: WDWW

Most recent result: Auxerre 0-3 Monaco, Ligue 1, 14/09

French Ligue 1 table

Next Champions League game: Monaco vs Barcelona (19/09)

Monaco have kept clean sheets in all three of their victories this season, while Denis Zakaria has scored in consecutive games for the first time since May 2015.

Form: WWWW

Most recent result: Paris 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1, 14/09

French Ligue 1 table

Next Champions League game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona (18/09)

Following his double against Brest, Ousmane Dembélé now has three goals and three assists in Paris's first four games this season – Luis Enrique's men have scored 16 goals in those four Ligue 1 matches.

Form: WWWWWD

Most recent result: PSV 2-0 NEC, First Division, 14/09

Dutch First Division table

Next Champions League game: Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven (17/09)

PSV have won all five of their league games this season, scoring 20 goals across those matches.

Form: WWDWDW

Most recent result: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga, 14/09

Spanish Liga table

Next Champions League game: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart (17/09)

Kylian Mbappé completed the scoring as Madrid won at Real Sociedad on Saturday. His four goals for the club have all come between the 67th and 76th minutes.

Form: LDWWDW

Most recent result: Rapid Wien 3-2 Salzburg, Bundesliga, 01/09

Austrian Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg (18/09)

Salzburg's eight-game unbeaten start to the season was ended at Rapid Wien on 1 September. They have not played since, after their home game with Klagenfurt on Saturday was postponed due to bad weather.

Form: WLWLW

Most recent result: Shakhtar 5-2 Karpaty, Premier League, 14/09

Ukrainian Premier League table

Next Champions League game: Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18/09)

Artem Bondarenko scored his first hat-trick for Shakhtar in their victory against Karpaty.

Form: WWLWWD

Most recent result: Dunajská Streda 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, First League, 14/09

Slovak First League table

Next Champions League game: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava (18/09)

Tigran Barseghyan, who grabbed Slovan's winner in their play-off second leg against Midtjylland, has scored six goals in six league games for Slovan this season.

Form: WWDWWW

Most recent result: Hradec Králové 0-2 Sparta Praha, First League, 31/08

Czech First League table

Next Champions League game: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg (18/09)

Sparta are unbeaten in their 13 games this season (W11 D2) but have not played since 31 August after their game with Karviná on Saturday was postponed due to bad weather.

Form: WWWWWL

Most recent result: Arouca 0-3 Sporting CP, First Division, 13/09

Portuguese First Division table

Next Champions League game: Sporting CP vs Lille (17/09)

Viktor Gyökeres has now scored in his last seven matches for club and country, finding the net 11 times across those games for Sporting CP and Sweden.

Form: WWWWWL

Most recent result: Sturm Graz 4-2 Tirol, Bundesliga, 31/08

Austrian Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Brest vs Sturm Graz (19/09)

Sturm have won five matches in succession since losing their opening game of the Austrian Bundesliga season, though they have not been in action since 31 August after their weekend meeting with Austria Wien was postponed due to adverse weather.

Form: WDWLD

Most recent result: Mönchengladbach 1-3 Stuttgart, Bundesliga, 14/09

German Bundesliga table

Next Champions League game: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart (17/09)

Ermedin Demirović struck twice at Mönchengladbach on Saturday – he has four goals in as many starts since joining from Augsburg in the summer.

Form: WDWWWD

Most recent result: Vevey-Sports 2-4 Young Boys, Swiss Cup, 14/09

Swiss Super League table

Next Champions League game: Young Boys vs Aston Villa (17/09)